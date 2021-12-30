Tim Hortons Revealed Canada's Favourite Timbits In 2021 Proving Atlantic Canada Is Boring

What's all this 'Timbiebs' hype about, anyway?
Ian Ostroff | MTL Blog
Timbiebs' three flavours — Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle – were hand-picked by Bieber himself.
According to a press release, Bieber worked with Tim Hortons' director of culinary innovations, Chef Tallis Voakes, to come up with the winning recipes after multiple rounds of experimenting with different flavour combinations.
"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," Bieber said in a statement. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."
I'm not the biggest Bieber fan (although I respect him as an artist) but I am a big fan of many recording artists he's collaborated with in the past. I wondered if Bieber would have the same taste in Timbits as he does in musical artists. As Timbiebs began flooding my newsfeed and pushing their way into conversations with friends, I started to get curious. Upon hearing that they were sold out and tough to find in Montreal, I knew the hype was real and that I had to try them for myself.
The first thing I did was call my local Tim Hortons to make sure it was stocked with Timbiebs. Luckily, it had all three flavours available. The employee I spoke to told me that they're obligated to have Timbiebs in stock every morning, but they usually run low at around 5 p.m. So, as long as you get to a Timmies before then, you should be fine!
So, how did they actually taste?
Sour Cream Chocolate Chip: I liked how the individual flavours complemented each other. I tasted the chocolate and the sour cream in one bite, which impressed me since it would've been easy for one to overpower the other. It also had the perfect amount of sweetness, which I appreciated since sugar rush headaches are the worst. 8.5/10
Chocolate White Fudge: Chocolate White Fudge reminded me of classic chocolate glazed Timbits — so much so, in fact, that I honestly didn't see much of a difference between the two flavours. I might get heat for saying this, but I've never been a fan of chocolate glazed. It's not that I completely dislike them, I've just always liked other flavours better. And this was exactly the case with Chocolate White Fudge. 6/10
Birthday Cake Waffle: The moment I bit into this Timbieb, I knew it was my favourite of the three. It really is like enjoying a classic birthday cake, yet the presentation of the sprinkles is what stood out to me most. Essentially, it tastes as good as it looks. If this came out when I was a kid, I would've spent my allowance money on it every chance I got. And something tells me that was the idea Bieber had in mind. 10/10
If I had to choose, I'd take a box of Birthday Cake Waffle over Chocolate White Fudge or Sour Cream Chocolate Chip.
Did 'Timbiebs' turn me into a Justin Bieber groupie?
Overall, the Biebs didn't let me down. Each of the flavours is worth trying. I'll probably frequent my local Timmies in the coming weeks to get some more Timbiebs.
While I can't say I've turned into a full-blown Bieber groupie after trying them, I will say "Baby" got stuck in my head again — even though I haven't listened to the song in over a decade.
Timbiebs are only available until December 28. The price of a box of ten is reasonable at $3.51 (tax included). And if you've been a loyal Belieber since the beginning, select Tim Hortons even offer Timbiebs merch. To go along with your box, you can pick up a beanie, fanny pack, or reusable tote bag.
Justin Bieber's 'Timbiebs' at Tim Hortons
Price: $3.51 for a box of 10 including tax
When: Until December 28
Address: Tim Hortons locations across Canada
Why You Need To Go: Regardless of whether or not you're a fan of the Biebs, you might as well see what all the hype's about while enjoying delicious special-edition Timbits.
Website
