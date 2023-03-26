TIME Listed The World's Greatest Places In 2023 & 2 Canadian Spots Made The Cut
This is Montreal erasure...
TIME released its list of the 50 world's greatest places in 2023 and only two Canadian destinations managed to make the coveted list.
While Montreal's booming culture, history and food scene make it a must-visit destination in Canada, it seems as if our flare wasn't enough to get TIME magazine's attention…but Vancouver and Churchill, Manitoba did.
TIME solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors to compile this year's list — with a focus on destinations that offer new and exciting experiences
Vancouver and Churchill stand out as the sole Canadian spots to make the list and have been recognized for their exceptional attributes.
"Long appreciated by outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy everything from kayaking to skiing, Vancouver’s indoor attractions are finally getting the recognition they deserve," TIME wrote.
The magazine highlighted a number of delish spots to try out in Van City including Published on Main, Burdock & Co, and Salmon n'Bannock — and also shed light on the city receiving its first-ever Michelin Guide in 2022.
In addition to the city's remarkable food scene, Vancouver offers loads of activities to keep travellers busy. Whether you're in the mood for a swim, hike, or a relaxing day strolling through a museum, the west coast city has it all.
Churchill also secured a spot on the esteemed list. "If you’ve always dreamed of seeing the aurora borealis, you’re in luck this year, as solar activity heads toward a peak in its roughly 11-year cycle," TIME said.
"One of the best spots to catch the northern lights is this remote Hudson Bay outpost, which sits just below the “auroral oval,” meaning the sky often dances to life in even just-fine conditions—over 300 nights a year."
So, who's in the mood for a Canadian adventure?
