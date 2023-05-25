14 Easy Summer Hikes In Quebec That Will Give You All The Views
Opportunities abound for easy nature excursions in Quebec. Below is a list of 14 easy hikeshikes to kickstart your summer adventures.
Le Grand Tour, Parc national de la Yamaska
Price: $8.31/adult for a day pass
Address: 1780, boulevard David-Bouchard, Roxton Pond, QC
Why You Need To Go: This hike may be long (Sépaq estimates it takes five and a half hours to complete the 19-kilometre loop) but it's nice and flat.
You'll circle the reservoir at the heart of the national park.
Mont Saint-Grégoire
Price: $6/adult for access to the trails
Address: 16, chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of the mountains visible from Montreal, Mont Saint-Grégoire makes for an easy day trip.
Though the hike isn't too long, the mountain's peak is higher than both Mount Royal and Mont Saint-Bruno, according to the Centre d'interprétation du milieu écologique du Haut-Richelieu.
Combine the Panorama and Carrière trails to form a loop through the nature reserve.
Centre d'interprétation du milieu écologique du Haut-Richelieu website
Sentier de l’Estuaire, Tadoussac Dunes
Price: $8.31/adult
Address: Chemin de la Rivière-du-Moulin-à-Baude, Tadoussac, QC
Why You Need To Go: Part of the Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay, the Tadoussac Dunes are a renowned nature observation spot, according to the municipal tourism site.
You might even be able to spot whales from the top.
Once you've visited the dunes, themselves, you can head down the easy, 800-metre Sentier de l’Estuaire, which culminates in a lookout point with a view across the sandy hills.
Sentier des Rivières, Rivière aux Émeraudes
Price: $10 visitors aged 13 and older
Address: Chemin de la Carrière, Barachois, QC
Why You Need To Go: The emerald-green river and its gentle falls lie within a municipal park in Percé.
The local Sentier des Rivières is a 27-kilometre chain of trails through the area. A 6.5-kilometre segment takes you right past the falls.
The Percé tourism site calls this segment a "must."
Sentier de l'Orignal, Centre de plein air de l'UQAM
Price: Starting at $8 per car for a day pass
Address: 2424, chemin du Lac-Quenouille, Lac-Superieur, QC
Why You Need To Go: The 4.7-kilometre Sentier de l'Orignal takes you past the Chute Archambault, where swimming is allowed at visitors' own risk.
Parc de la Rivière-Beauport
Price: Free
Address: 50, avenue des Cascades, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: The park and its 10-metre-high waterfall are right in Quebec City, whose website calls the site a "veritable oasis of greenery and peace."
Boisé du Tremblay
Price: Free
Address: 2260, chemin du Tremblay, Longueuil, QC
Why You Need To Go: Longueuil's largest nature park, just a quick hop from downtown Montreal, consists of boardwalks that take you through the swampy terrain.
Calvaire d'Oka
Price: $8.31/adult for a day pass
Address: 2020, chemin d'Oka, Oka, QC (hike begins at the Calvaire parking lot)
Why You Need To Go: The short hike in the Parc national d'Oka takes you past colonial architecture to a lookout point with views south across the Lac des Deux Montagnes.
Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno
Price: $8.31/adult for a day pass
Address: 330, rang des 25 E., Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC
Why You Need To Go: The ultra-popular national park just outside Montreal has six easy to intermediate-level hikes to choose from, ranging in length from 1.5 to 8.8 kilometres.
'Smile Mountain'
Price: Free
Address: Chemin de l'Étang, Saint-Donat-de-Montcalm, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's called Mont Sourire for a reason. The Lanaudière regional tourism site says a "panoramic lookout" awaits visitors who make it to the top.
Delaney Falls, Vallée Bras-du-Nord
Price: $10/adult
Address: 2180, rang Saguenay, Saint-Raymond, QC (Accueil Shannahan departure point)
Why You Need To Go: The eight-kilometre round-trip to these towering falls is "very accessible," according to the cooperative in charge of the park that surrounds the waterfall.
Visitors are warned not to climb the wet rocks.
Nicolet Boardwalk
Price: Free
Address: Parc écomaritime de l'Anse-du-Port, chemin du fleuve O., Nicolet, QC
Why You Need To Go: From the observation tower at its end, the boardwalk appears to stretch as far as the eye can see.
In reality, the trail is only 710 metres. But there are other trails to explore in the riverside Parc écomaritime de l'Anse-du-Port.
Desjardins Trail
Price: $10/adult
Address: 561, rang des Dalles, Sainte-Béatrix, QC
Why You Need To Go: The sprawling Parc Régional des Chutes Monte-à-Peine-et-des-Dalles has 21 kilometres of trails around the Rivière de l’Assomption and its waterfalls.
The Desjardins trail is the longest at five kilometres, taking visitors on a leisurely promenade along the river.
Parc Régional des Chutes Monte-à-Peine-et-des-Dalles website
Dorwin Falls
Price: $12/non-resident adult
Address: 3102, 1re Avenue, Rawdon, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another super-popular destination, Dorwin Falls sits within a municipal park lined with short trails and dotted with picnic spots.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.