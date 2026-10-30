I've lived in Montreal for years — These are the 8 restaurants I'd actually take visitors to
My local favourites, no tourist traps! 🍽️
Wondering where all the best restaurants in Montreal are? Between the city's iconic food institutions, trendy neighbourhood restaurants and diverse culinary scene, there's no shortage of great options. As someone who's lived in Montreal for years, I've narrowed it down to eight restaurants I'd actually take my visiting friends to, each offering something that makes the city's food scene worth exploring.
There are plenty of reasons Montreal is the superior Canadian city — and, dare I say, one of the best cities in the world — and its food scene is just one tiny dot on a very long list. Naturally, I make it my personal mission to prove that every time friends or family visit from another city, or even halfway across the world.
You see, I have a reputation to maintain. And while I could (and absolutely would) spend hours debating Montreal's superiority, I prefer to appeal to one of the five senses that rarely lets me down: taste. Why waste my breath defending the city when its restaurants can do the talking?
As it happens, two friends from the U.S. are visiting this weekend, which means my carefully curated Montreal restaurant recommendations are about to face their ultimate test. And if there's one thing I love almost as much as good food, it's being proven right.
So, in the spirit of friendship, hospitality and a perfectly reasonable amount of civic pride — I've put together eight Montreal restaurants I'd actually take visitors to. Some are longtime favourites, others offer experiences you won't easily forget, and all have earned a place on my personal list.
Barley
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern-inspired
Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Let's talk brunch. Montreal has plenty of iconic brunch spots, but Barley brings a refreshing Middle Eastern twist. Everything you could possibly crave fits into a two-page menu.
If you're in the mood for Mediterranean, pair the full mezze platter with the fatteh. It's an unbeatable combination that Barley has mastered. But if you're looking to venture with the classics, you won't be disappointed either.
I never knew chicken and waffles could be so elevated while still tasting like a comforting home-cooked meal. The avocado toast, topped with your choice of egg, is as simple as it is satisfying. And the crème brûlée French toast? It makes regular pancakes cry in the corner. Not Barley's matcha pancakes, though. Those can hold their own.
Now, here's what really earns Barley a place among my favourite Montreal brunch restaurants: I've never had to wait in a queue. And believe me, I really dislike a queue.
Make a reservation beforehand, and you can spend more time enjoying your brunch and less time questioning your life choices on a sidewalk.
Magpie Magique
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Artisanal pizza and tapas
Address: 380, rue Gilford, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a small spot on a busy Montreal street, Magpie Magique has an uncanny ability to transport you back to a magical time. Stepping inside feels like entering a dream sequence where you're simultaneously the main character in a romantic film AND a secret agent on a very important mission. With its intimate atmosphere and live jazz every Friday and Saturday, it's the kind of place that makes you want to fall in love.
The menu only adds to the magic. The signature cocktails are exquisite. For the visitors who enjoy a little sour, the Skittle Martini tastes like the childhood drink you never knew you wanted (not in a concerning way, I promise). Sweet-toothed visitors might appreciate the rye-based Ember Room with its chocolate notes, but my personal favourite is the spice kick that accompanies the Plateau Heatwave.
Now, onto the food! A three-course tasting menu is advertised at $59, with a choice of starter, main, and dessert — although certain dishes, like the steak-frites, cost extra. My ideal lineup would be smoked cheese arancini, truffle risotto and tiramisu.
Alternatively, you can skip the fixed menu and go straight for the artisanal pizza. The Signature Magpie, topped with prosciutto, confit shallots, hot honey and a mix of cheeses, strikes a gorgeous balance between sweet, spicy and bold. It's the kind of pizza that has you planning your next visit before you've even finished the last slice.
McKiernan
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Rotisserie
Address: 5524, rue Saint-Patrick #200, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Atmospheric dining and ridiculously good schnitzel. McKiernan is one of those Montreal restaurants I can always count on to blow me away. With its spacious, beautifully decorated dining room and consistently high-quality food, it's almost impossible to leave disappointed. Or hungry, for that matter.
My advice? Dive straight into the mains; the portions are generous, and you'll want to try a little of everything. Start with either the Bomba Schnitzel — a crispy pork cutlet served with escabèche, parmesan, and a zesty salmoriglio sauce —or the Jägerschnitzel, smothered in rich mushroom gravy. Both are fantastic, so this is one of those decisions best settled by ordering one of each and sharing.
Pairing your schnitzel with pasta is always a good idea, and you can't go wrong with either the spicy rigatoni rosé or the shrimp scampi linguine. The slow-cooked honey-garlic spare ribs are another excellent contender, and don't even get me started on the evening-only prime rib of beef. Tender, juicy and practically melts in your mouth. I'm getting hungry just writing about it.
Make sure to ask your server about the daily specials, and whatever you do, save some room for dessert. McKiernan's freshly made doughnuts come in changing flavours, and trust me, this is not the time to suddenly develop self-control.
Mano Cornuto
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 988, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You don't just go to Mano Cornuto for the food. You go for the vibes. It's lively, effortlessly cool and somehow always filled with the kind of people who make you wonder if there's a secret casting call you missed.
The restaurant has separate daytime and evening menus, so timing matters. If you're stopping by for lunch, don't miss the prosciutto or bresaola sandwiches. Otherwise, start with the Piatto Antipasto, a lovely spread of Italian cured meats, cheeses and focaccia that's perfect for sharing.
As for pasta, the Tonnarelli al Pesto is the kind of dish you'll crave at inconvenient hours. The Mezze Maniche with Italian sausage, saffron cream and grapes is another deliciously unexpected combination worth trying. Pair your meal with an Italian beer or lager, and you're all set.
Go for the food. Stick around for the vibes.
Bar George
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: British-inspired
Address: 1440, rue Drummond, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't want to dine in an elegant historic mansion? If you're going to Bar George, prepare to go all out. Dress the part, eat the part and (unfortunately) pay the part. But for a few hours, you get to pretend you're living in a fairytale fever dream, so I'd say it's worth the occasional splurge.
Housed inside a stunning Victorian mansion, Bar George serves elevated British-inspired cuisine in a setting that makes you feel like royalty. Start with the Canadian oysters, then treat yourself to the black truffle gnocchi, a rich, indulgent dish that tastes like a million bucks.
For the stars of the show, I'd recommend the lobster risotto, with its delicate citrus notes, or the Beef Wellington, featuring tender filet mignon wrapped in golden pastry. The cocktail menu is just as sophisticated as the surroundings. My picks? The Right Word or the Soixante-Quinze.
Come hungry, dress fashionably and give your bank account a little pep talk beforehand.
Satay Brothers
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Southeast Asian
Address: 3721, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The coolest part about Satay Brothers is that I've actually struck up conversations with visitors while sharing its communal tables, only to hear them rave about the place. And frankly, I can't blame them.
This Saint-Henri restaurant brings Southeast Asian street food to life with buzzing energy, incredible flavours and an atmosphere that's anything but quiet. Start with the laksa, a comforting, spicy coconut milk soup loaded with noodles, shrimp, fish cakes and quail egg. The grilled chicken satay skewers are another must, alongside the crispy fried chicken wings glazed with chilli and honey.
My top choice, however, is the katsu chicken bao buns. Irresistible.
The service is fantastic, and while you might occasionally struggle to hear yourself think over the noise, that's part of the charm. Enjoy the food, embrace the chaos and don't be surprised if you leave with a new friend.
Taiyo Cité
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 1476, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A relatively new addition to Montreal's food scene, Taiyo Cité has carved out its own lane by combining an immersive, futuristic dining experience with top-notch Japanese food. And yes, there are ROBOTS!
Spread across three floors on Crescent Street, the restaurant feels like stepping into another dimension. Giant screens and changing wall projections transform the atmosphere, while miniature trains and robot servers deliver food to your table. It's practically dinner and a show, minus the awkward audience participation.
The first floor offers all-you-can-eat Japanese BBQ, where you can grill everything from marinated beef and pork belly to teriyaki chicken right at your table. Head upstairs for all-you-can-eat sushi, maki rolls and other Japanese favourites while the third floor is dedicated to an izakaya and bar concept.
Between the interactive features, impressive food selection and futuristic decor, Taiyo Cité is the kind of experience your visiting friends will be talking about long after they've gone home.
Gibeau Orange Julep
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Casse-croûte
Address: 7700, boul. Décarie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Last but definitely not least, the iconic Montreal staple that no tourist should leave the city without visiting. You cannot claim to have experienced Montreal without stopping by the giant orange on Décarie Boulevard. I don't make the rules.
Dating back to 1932, when Hermas Gibeau first started selling his famous orange drink, Gibeau Orange Julep has become a beloved piece of Montreal history. The enormous orange-shaped building we know today was built in 1964, and decades later, it remains one of the city's more recognizable landmarks.
Of course, you go to take pictures with the giant orange. But you also go for the classic Quebecois casse-croûte favourites, from comforting poutine and hot dogs to burgers and fries. And, naturally, the famous frothy orange drink, made from a closely guarded secret recipe. There's just something about it, man.
My favourite part, though, is grabbing some food, parking in the lot and spending hours having conversations that somehow get deeper as the night goes on. Between the retro drive-in atmosphere, the occasional classic cars and the nostalgia of it all, Orange Julep is more than a quick bite. It's a little piece of Montreal that deserves to be experienced, preferably with good company.
Now that I've narrowed down my list, I hope to have helped you narrow down yours, too. And yes, I'm fully aware that narrowing Montreal's food scene down to just eight restaurants is practically impossible. But I'd argue this list is more than enough to make visitors fall in love with the city and want to come back for more.
And when they do, I'll happily put together another list. If there's one thing I'm confident about, it's that Montreal will never run out of incredible places to eat. Let's just hope my friends agree this weekend.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.