This dazzling small town near Montreal is a 'Hallmark Capital' with endless Christmas charm
It's like walking into your very own Christmas movie. 🎄✨
If you want to spend the Christmas season in a small town that feels like it was pulled right out of a Hallmark movie, look no further than this charming destination with quaint streets and endless holiday magic.
Just a quick road trip from Montreal, you can visit an adorable small town where twinkling lights, cozy cafes and Hallmark charm set the stage for the perfect Christmas getaway.
About 2 and a half hours from Montreal, Almonte is a picturesque small town set on a scenic river with tons of holiday charm.
Known as the "friendly town," it offers romantic streets, boutique shopping, tasty food and drink, fine arts, cute places to stay and plenty to see and do.
In winter, the town looks like a snow globe come to life. The streets come alive with sparkling Christmas trees, decorated boughs and wreaths, and cozy twinkling lights.
If the town reminds you of your favourite Hallmark Christmas movie, there's a good reason — historically a milling town, Almonte is known today as a "Mini Hollywood North" for the numerous Hallmark Christmas movies filmed here.
Christmas movies set in Vermont, Alaska, and even Milwaukee have used the town as their setting, with film credits including Christmas Scavenger Hunt, The Rooftop Christmas Tree, and A Novel Noel.
Almonte was also used as a filming location for the 2024 Netflix Christmas movie Hot Frosty. And with its quaint riverside setting and historic streets, it's not hard to see why film crews fall in love with it.
Visit Mill Street, Almonte's historic downtown area, for a winter scene straight out of a storybook.
You can stroll past unique shops and boutiques filled with handmade and artisanal gifts and browse art galleries to see the unique works of local artists.
When the temperature dips, you can duck into a cafe for a hot chocolate or latte, or stop by one of the cozy restaurants for a comforting winter meal.
The town is also hosting several Christmas activities that are sure to get you in the festive spirit.
On November 29, you can visit the Almonte Farmers Market for their Holiday Market, where you can shop for gifts and holiday-themed goods from a variety of local vendors.
In December, you can enjoy the town's annual Light Up the Night, a wintry, open-air concert and outdoor Christmas show taking place on December 5.
The show features fireworks, musicians and entertainers, a fire to warm up by and a variety of festive vendors selling Christmas treats.
For some holiday magic, don't miss "A Piano For Christmas" on December 6, presented by Almonte in Concert. The show will include an array of Christmas melodies, including excerpts from Canadian composer André Gagnon’s iconic album Noël.
There's also the Almonte Christmas Parade taking place on December 7. The parade, which will travel down Ottawa Street to the bottom of Mill Street, will feature brightly lit floats, music and holiday lights, along with free hot chocolate.
While there's tons to see in Almonte, you could even round out your visit by taking a short drive to explore nearby villages like Carleton Place or Pakenham for more small-town winter charm.
Whether you visit for a day trip or a longer stay, Almonte definitely delivers that warm, nostalgic holiday feeling — the kind you'd expect only from a movie.
