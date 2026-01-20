Trump just shared a photo depicting Canada as US territory & people are furious
"This is how world wars start."
United States President Donald Trump has spent the past year casually floating the idea of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, usually framing it as a joke or a negotiating tactic. This week, he gave that idea a visual aid.
Late Monday night, Trump shared an image on Truth Social that shows the American flag stretched over a map of Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela. The photo, which appears to be digitally altered or AI-generated, shows Trump alongside a group of world leaders in the Oval Office with a map beside him where the American flag stretches well beyond U.S. borders.
Minutes later, Trump followed it up with a second image. This one shows him planting a U.S. flag into Greenland, labelled as an "American territory established in 2026." Again, no caption was provided.
What does this mean?
The president is no stranger to sharing memes or provocative images on his social media pages, especially when it comes to borders and sovereignty.
Trump began posting images of himself standing in snowy, Canadian landscapes in early 2025, around the same time he started openly floating the idea of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state. Those posts were followed by a series of tariff threats and measures that helped trigger an ongoing trade dispute between the two countries.
Greenland's appearance on the map lines up with Trump's more recent comments about taking control of the Danish autonomous territory, which he has repeatedly described as "essential to U.S. national security." Those remarks have drawn pushback from Denmark and other European allies.
Venezuela, meanwhile, has been in the spotlight following recent U.S. action that removed President Nicolás Maduro from power and gave Washington significant influence over the country's political transition and oil exports.
Canadians didn't like it
It did not take long for Canadians to respond, and the tone on X ranged from disbelief to outright fury.
One user summed up the shock succinctly, calling Trump a "brazen sociopath."
Others were far less restrained.
"MOTHERF*CKER! As a Canadian, let me be crystal f*cking clear: we didn't ask for this, we don't want this and we're not your imperial side quest," one post read, adding, "Now fuck all the way off."
Some reactions focused less on emotion and more on symbolism.
"This is a deliberate act of cartographic aggression," another user wrote. "A map is a powerful political statement… It's meant to visually implant the idea and test reactions."
"This is how world wars start," one post warned.
While Trump has not clarified whether the images were meant as satire, provocation, or something else entirely, he clearly struck a nerve, which might be exactly what he intended.