Trump just issued a warning to Mark Carney and said Canada 'lives' because of the US
"Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."
United States President Donald Trump used part of his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday to take direct aim at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. And it wasn't subtle.
Along with pushing for the American acquisition of Greenland, calling the 2020 U.S. election "rigged," and discussing the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the president carved out some time to address Carney on a first-name basis.
"Canada lives because of the United States," Trump said during his address. "Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."
The comment came just one day after Carney delivered his own speech at Davos, where he warned that the world is "in the midst of a rupture, not a transition" and urged middle powers like Canada to band together against economic coercion from larger nations.
Trump's remarks came while discussing his planned "Golden Dome" defence system, which he said would, "by its very nature," also defend Canada.
"Canada gets a lot of freebies from us — by the way, they should be grateful also, but they're not," Trump said. "I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada."
This is just the latest escalation in what's becoming an increasingly tense relationship between the two leaders.
More '51st State' talk
With stricter border measures in place amidst an ongoing trade war between the two nations, Trump has spent the past year casually floating the idea of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, usually framing it as a joke or a negotiating tactic.
During Trump and Carney's first official meeting at the White House in May, Trump said he "still believes" Canada should become the 51st state, citing a number of "advantages" that include tax cuts, military, and healthcare.
"It would really be a wonderful marriage," the president said. "Never say never." Carney then looked into a camera and mouthed the word "never."
Trump's tone seems to have gotten more serious in recent weeks.
Just Monday night, Trump posted images on Truth Social showing an altered map with the American flag stretched over Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela. Hours later, he followed up with another image showing himself planting a U.S. flag into Greenland, labelled as an "American territory established in 2026."
Those posts triggered furious responses from Canadians online, with some calling it "cartographic aggression" and warning "this is how world wars start."
What Carney said
During his Tuesday speech at Davos, Carney didn't name Trump directly, but the target of his remarks was clear.
He said great powers had recently begun "using economic integration as weapons, tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited."
Carney also stood with Denmark and Greenland in the face of Trump's threats to seize the Arctic territory.
He warned fellow middle powers that they must work together, "because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu."
The Greenland situation
Trump's Davos speech also included a call for "immediate negotiations" to acquire Greenland from Denmark, describing the island as "right smack in the middle" of the United States, Russia and China.
"This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America," Trump said. "That's our territory."
He insisted he won't use force to take control of the island, but added: "You can say yes and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember."
What's next
Carney is headed back to Canada for cabinet meetings in Quebec City on Thursday and Friday, where ministers will discuss the economy, affordability and security.