"Good riddance!": We asked Quebecers about Legault resigning and they didn't hold back
"Can we make it a holiday?"
François Legault's resignation as Quebec premier on Wednesday morning sent shockwaves across the province.
The 68-year-old leader caught many people off guard by calling a sudden press conference at 11 a.m. After nearly 15 years leading the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), the party he founded in 2011, Legault officially announced his departure from political life.
Minutes after the press conference wrapped, MTL Blog posed a simple question to readers on Facebook: "What do you think about François Legault stepping down as premier of Quebec?"
The responses flooded in immediately. Within just a few hours, nearly 600 comments had poured onto the post, revealing a mix of relief, anxiety, frustration, and everything in between.
Here's what Quebecers had to say.
Pure relief
With a tenure marked by divisive language laws, a turbulent pandemic response, and a series of high-profile cabinet resignations in recent months, for many readers, Legault's departure couldn't come soon enough. The reaction was swift and celebratory.
"Best news I've heard so far in 2026!!" one person wrote.
Another didn't hold back, calling the decision "8 years too late."
Several readers said they were celebrating the news. "We're having a celebration at work," one commenter shared, while another jokingly asked, "Can we make it a holiday? lol"
One reader had fun with Legault's name itself: "Finally living up to his name 'Le GO.' Bye-bye."
Even some who admitted they initially supported Legault felt his time had run out. "Actually liked him, but he was beyond his best-before date," one commenter wrote.
Worried about what's next
But the celebration was quickly tempered by a recurring concern: who's going to replace him?
"Really good, but the question is who will replace him. Are we trading the frying pan for the fire?" one reader asked, summing up the anxiety many are expressing.
Another put it more simply, saying they are "happy but worried about who might take his place."
The big elephant in the room for many commenters was the Parti Québécois, which has been leading in recent polls. Several readers warned that the sovereignty debate could dominate the next election — and beyond.
"With the PQ leading in the polls, it's gonna be a circus around the independence question," one person wrote.
Another cautioned those celebrating: "For all you that are happy with this, remember he never brought up separation or sovereignty. On the other hand be ready for the PQ. They'll definitely be pushing it."
Gratitude and mixed feelings
Not everyone is thrilled to see Legault go. Some readers expressed genuine appreciation for his work, particularly during the pandemic.
"He's someone who tried to do something for public services. I worked in CHSLD at Quebec City because he said he needed help in COVID period. He was real for me. Just good feelings for him. He did his part. Good luck," one healthcare worker wrote.
Another acknowledged the toll the job took on him: "Politics in Quebec is excruciating. Legault seems to have aged 20 years since COVID. Wish him a healthy and peaceful future."
One francophone reader thanked him for controversial legislation that divided public opinion: "Merci pour la loi 21 et 96, deux lois qui respectent la volonté du peuple" (Thanks for Bills 21 and 96, two laws that respect the will of the people).
Many saw it coming
With support for the CAQ dwindling in recent months, many readers seemed to agree that Legault knew his time was up.
"Writing was on the wall. He knew he'd never win another term," one commenter said.
"It's about time," another user noted.
Quebec holds a provincial election in the fall, and if our comments section is any indication, people want change — they're just not sure what that change looks like yet.
And leave it to one reader to lighten the mood with a nod about Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry: "Imagine he follows in Justin's footsteps and starts dating Celine Dion."