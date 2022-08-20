U.S. Congresswoman Is Demanding Canada To End Required Use Of ArriveCAN
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said the required step is disrupting border travel.
The Government of Canada first mandated the use of the ArriveCAN app back in November 2020, requiring travellers entering Canada to provide details regarding their travel plans, contact information and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
U.S congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, who has served as the U.S. representative for New York's 21st congressional district since 2015, is now calling for the required use of ArriveCAN to be suspended immediately.
On August 18, Stefanik wrote a letter to the Honourable Kirsten Hillman, Ambassador of Canada to the United States, detailing the hindrance the app has had on Northern Border travel.
"The U.S. and Canada’s unique partnership is critical to the success of the communities on both sides of our border and dependent on valuing and maximizing the people-to-people relationship," Stefanik wrote.
"“We should be working to further develop our partnership, not inhibit its success with misguided burdens such as the Canadian government’s mandated use of the ArriveCAN app. Currently, the Canadian government requires mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app for anyone seeking to enter the country. This requirement disincentivizes travel, harms the flow of commerce, and burdens travellers with the submission of private health information.”
The congresswoman also listed an array of issues including app glitches, technology inaccessibility and the creation of backlogs of travellers, which Stefanik said is contributing to "holding back tourism and commerce."
"In light of these negative impacts on our border communities, a number of Canadian border mayors and Canadian Chambers of Commerce, as well as a growing number of Members of Parliament, are calling for the Canadian government to immediately suspend this requirement."
During an August 18 press conference, Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra spoke on the issue, stating improvements are, in fact, being made to the app and the air industry in order to reduce travel wait times.
"The Government of Canada continues to make improvements to ArriveCAN so it is faster and easier for travellers to us," the feds stated.
