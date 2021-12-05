ArriveCAN Is 'Mandatory' For Any Trip & Here's What Can Happen If You Don't Have It
A potential quarantine longer than your stay...
Travel restrictions in Canada were updated yet again on November 30 due to the Omicron variant. On Friday, December 3, the government reminded all travellers to use the ArriveCAN app to enter the country, regardless of the length of the trip or the country of origin.
"I would also like to remind all travellers — Canadians and foreign nationals who travel by land, air or water for long or short trips — to submit their health and travel information in the free ArriveCAN application or website before arriving in Canada," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said. "This is mandatory."
If you forget to provide the necessary documents in the app or on the ArriveCAN website within 72 hours before your return to Canada, you will not be able to benefit from the exemptions to the travel rules and you could be quarantined for 14 days, even if you are fully vaccinated and you have travelled less than 72 hours in the United States.
Duclos said that in this situation you could face long delays at the border and be subject to fines.
"Foreign national travellers who don't submit their information through ArriveCAN may be denied entry into Canada," the health minister said.
The ArriveCAN application is free and allows you to provide essential documents to customs, such as your federal vaccine passport, your quarantine plan, the result of your PCR test and your flight information.
Keep in mind as well that the federal government has put in place new restrictions on November 30. Those who travel anywhere other than the U.S. will have to be tested upon arrival at the airport in Canada, in addition to having taken a PCR test within 72 hours prior to their arrival.
They will then have to quarantine while awaiting the results of their test, whether they are vaccinated or not.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
