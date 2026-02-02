12 jobs where workers deserve tips but almost never get them, according to Canadians
Would you tip a nurse?
From tablet screens that seem to come out of nowhere to suggested gratuities that start at 18% or even 20%, many Canadians feel tipping culture has gotten out of control.
That frustration has even made its way into policy. Quebec recently passed a law requiring restaurants, bars, and cafes to calculate suggested tip percentages based on the pre-tax total, rather than after GST and QST are added.
But for every restaurant server and hairdresser who routinely gets tipped, dozens of other workers never see a cent above their usual wage — despite dealing with difficult customers, working in harsh conditions, or providing essential services. With that in mind, MTL Blog recently asked our Facebook followers a simple question: "What job in Canada do you think deserves to be tipped but isn't?"
The responses flooded in, and they ranged from delivery drivers to nurses and teachers, with some people arguing that nobody should be tipped at all.
Here's what Canadians had to say about which workers deserve more appreciation (and a few extra bucks).
Delivery drivers
Tipping a food delivery driver is pretty standard, but not everyone does it.
Plenty of people in our comments sections pointed out that these workers often use their own vehicles, pay for their own gas, and spend significant time getting orders to customers, yet still frequently get stiffed on tips.
One commenter didn't hold back, saying, "You can tip the waiter $10 to walk 15 feet to the table, but can't tip someone $2 for driving 20 minutes using their car and gas. And then they hide behind the window."
Security guards at concerts
Concert security guards deal with crowd control, mosh pit injuries, and the occasional kick to the face — all while making between $15 and $20. According to one commenter, they deserve way more recognition.
"Security guards at concerts. Especially the guys who carry bodies over the mosh pits into the barricades. They can get kicked in the face, back injuries, etc. You can't do concerts without guards."
Truck drivers
While most people are sleeping, truck drivers are hauling the groceries and supplies that show up at stores first thing in the morning. A few people made the case that their work deserves more appreciation and compensation.
Teachers
A teacher's job seldom ends when the school bell rings, and some people think they should be compensated for going the extra mile.
"They have to call the parent or answer certain emails! Or when parents have demands such as observations and recommendations to a doctor to either prescribe something or do a test to see if that child has some kind of ADHD or whatever else," one user argued. "Other professionals get paid to do that; teachers don't."
Nurses
While the idea of slipping a healthcare professional a few extra bucks seems a bit odd, one response from a nurse argued that it may be the right thing to do.
"Nursing! We wear all kinds of hats… electrician, plumber, TV cable person, maid, hairdresser… on top of our role. We get yelled at, spat at, hit, and threatened. A tip might go a long way."
DJs
DJs take requests all night long and work hard to keep the party going, but rarely see any tips for their efforts. One follower thinks that needs to change: "People sure have A LOT of requests for the DJ, but nobody shows appreciation for the work with tips."
Bus drivers
While thanking your bus driver before getting off at your stop is the courteous thing to do, some users argued that leaving a tip wouldn't hurt either.
Roadside assistance drivers
When you're stranded with a dead battery in the middle of winter, roadside assistance drivers are literally lifesavers. One person, who recently had their car boosted in brutal conditions, said they came away from the experience thinking these workers deserve way more appreciation.
Mechanics
Mechanics deal with impatient customers, tight deadlines, and complaints even after they've solved the problem. One mechanic in the comments made the case that quality work should come with a reward.
"You come in and complain and give us your issues and expect it to be fixed yesterday so you can go about your day. Then we fix your issue, and you still find something to complain about. If I fix your problem [on] time and don't leave dirty handprints all over your ride, I believe that merits a tip."
Oil change technicians
Oil changes aren't just about swapping out fluids. Technicians often catch potential safety issues before they become serious problems. One follower already tips at places like Mr. Lube and thinks more people should follow suit.
"Oil change. Mr. Lube pays attention to the safety of my vehicle and family. They take the time and make us feel safe and give us the knowledge about our vehicle. I appreciate it so much and will continue to tip!"
Cooks
Servers get tipped for bringing food to your table, but the person who actually prepared your meal rarely sees anything extra. One user recounted the time they decided to tip a cook directly, and the reaction showed just how rare (and meaningful) the gesture was.
"Tipping the cook. I did that once, she got emotional about it… It was a very good cheeseburger."
Garbage collectors
Garbage collectors do one of the most essential (and least glamorous) jobs out there. Several followers said they deserve tips for keeping neighbourhoods clean.
The same goes for recycling and compost collectors, according to the comments section.
Of course, not everyone thinks the solution is more tipping. Some called tipping culture "backwards," noting that the practice has become mandatory instead of being based on excellent service. Plenty of folks also argued that workers shouldn't have to rely on tips in the first place, and that employers should just pay their workers fairly.
"No job should be tipped. Employers should pay their employees fair wages," one comment read. "It is not the customer's responsibility."
"Tipping should be up to the individual customer who feels they have received service above and beyond what is expected," another echoed. "It should never be expected. In fact, I would love to see tipping abolished in general. Just pay your workers a proper livable wage."