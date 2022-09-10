The Harvest Moon Is In Full Force & Will Light Up The Skies Of Montreal This Weekend
You still have time to see the harvest moon in all its glory!
The harvest moon is making its appearance yet again this weekend in Montreal and you can spot it in all its glory one last time tonight. The moon appeared at sundown Friday evening at around 7:30 p.m. and will continue to shine bright well into Sunday.
The harvest moon is one of the most widely recognized and is actually the closest to the fall equinox, states Farmer's Almanac. The moonlight used to be particularly important during fall, when harvests were the largest, which is how it got its name to begin with, considering farmers depended on the moonlight to harvest their crops late into the night, says NASA.
According to Space.com, Montreal will be able to feast its eyes on the astrological phenomenon on September 10 at 7:47 p.m. and on Sunday, September 11 at 8:07 p.m.
All stargazing buffs should totally take advantage of this annual event and what better way to spend your Saturday night than gazing into the sky? You can grab your crew, your special someone, or head out solo to just about anywhere across the city to set your sights on the harvest moon.
For optimal viewing, the harvest moon can be spotted best at the Mont-Royal lookout. The Weather Network is calling for a "mainly clear" sky tonight with "cloudy periods in the evening." So, chances are you'll be able to see the harvest moon just fine.
According to Farmer's Almanac, the next full moon, known as the hunter's moon, will fall on October 9, 2022.
