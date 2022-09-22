You Can Watch Dozens Of Planes Do Stunning Aerobatics Near Montreal This Weekend
Air shows, karting, music, food trucks and more. ✈️
If you're looking for something original to do this weekend, you can join plane spotting enthusiasts at Mirabel's Volaria festival on September 24 and 25. The celebration of aerobatics will feature talented performers of airborne spectacles, a DJ set, plane tours, an aviation job fair, food stalls and more.
Up in the sky, you can expect colourful air shows featuring the Snowbirds of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the SkyHawks, Canada's only military parachute team, CF-18 of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Viper F16 from the American Armed Forces, as well as some renowned civilian pilots.
For an extra fee, you could even fly in a helicopter or plane or try a fight simulator.
Saturday evening promises to be particularly memorable with the festival's signature spectacle, "The Great Sound Barrier Breaking," and pilots Manfred Radius and Nathan Hammond delivering nighttime air performances complete with pyrotechnics.
On the ground, there'll be tons of activities, including a huge "Wheels & Wings" exhibit of planes and cars, a hot air balloon, a space dedicated to the latest technological advances in aerospace and even a kart racing zone.
In between two airplane shows, you'll be able to grab a bite and head to the picnic area. Organizers promise ice cream, burgers, churros, BBQ, pizza, hotdogs, cotton candy, salads and paella.
Mirabel's Volaria Festival
Cost:
- General admission (adult): $87,98 for a weekend pass, $70,74 for Saturday pass, $53,49 for a Sunday pass
- General admission (seven to 17 years old): $44,87 for a weekend pass, $36,24 for Saturday pass, $27,62 for a Sunday pass
- Free for kids younger than six years old
When: September 24 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and September 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: ICAR Mirabel - motorsports complex (airport YMX), 12800, boulevard Henri-Fabre, Mirabel, QC