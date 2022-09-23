11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend
Fall is finally here! 🍂
Whether you're an experienced Montrealer, a newby in town or just passing through the 514, our city always has tons of fun activities every weekend, even now that the chilly weather is back and the leaves are losing their summer green.
From the iconic Sunday parties at Parc Jean-Drapeau, to comedy shows, themed nights at La Ronde and free stuff to do all over town, it can be difficult to pick where to go.
So, to make your life easier, here's another list of top activities this weekend. As a bonus, we've included two festivals just outside of town at the end of this list if you're yearning for a little road trip.
So, what's your plan for the first weekend of autumn?
Attend MAPP_MTL, Montreal's Festival Of Digital Mapping
Cost: Free to attend if you register online
When: September 21 to 25, beginning at 10 a.m.
Where: The Mile End's Van Horne Skatepark and the Quartier des Spectacles (exact location will be sent to you after registration)
Why You Should Go: Under the theme of "Multiples dimensions," artists will project their towering works on buildings in the Mile End and Quartier des Spectacles. The highlight of the festival might be the neighbourhood party in the Van Horne Skatepark, complete with DJs and a market of local merchants.
Party All Weekend Long At Piknic Électronik
Price:
- Off Piknic on September 24
- $44 for early bird
- $49 for regular
- $54 for 'last chance'
- $79,40 for VIP Videotron
- Piknic Électronik MTL #17:
- $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event.
When: September 24, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and September 25, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Address: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: Once more this weekend, you can party at Parc Jean-Drapeau two days in a row, starting with a OfF Piknic on Saturday with DJ superstar Richie Hawtin. Then, Job Jobse and Elias Mazian will be taking over the Vidéotron stage on Sunday.
Attend Free Concerts In Chinatown With Bahay Collective
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 22 to 25, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Oasis Chinatown, on the corner of boulevards René-Lévesque and Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: If you're a fan of hip hop, pop and r&b, you can discover some local talent this weekend and attend a market with pop-up stores and Asian street vendors in the heart of Chinatown.
Laugh At Loud At The Théâtre Paradoxe
Cost:$30
When: September 25th, 2022, 3 p.m. for the French show and 7 p.m. for the English show
Where: Théâtre Paradoxe, 5959, boulevard Monk
Why You Should Go: This live comedy spectacle aims to be as inclusive as possible, including through the use of accessibility accommodations. The show in French will be hosted by the Youtuber ErichPreach, while Hear Entendre’s Abby Stonehouse will entertain English-speakers.
Have A Date Night At The Gardens Of Light With Your Favourite Person
Cost:
- $16.50 for Montreal residents
- $22 for non-residents
When: September 2 to October 31.
Where: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E.
Why You Should Go: Starting at the Japanese garden, make your way to the First Nations forest and watch the lights and lanterns becoming more and more grandiose as you progress. The finale on the Lac du Rêve at the Chinese Garden is simply breathtaking.
Party At La Ronde's 18+ Techno Nights
Cost:
- $39.99 for one person
- $21.74 for parking
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène
When: September 23 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Why You Should Go: Montreal's La Ronde Six Flags park is hosting another two 18+ only techno-themed nights on Fridays this month! You'll be able to explore the amusement park at night, hop on the rollercoasters without waiting in gigantic lines full of kids and listen to three different techno DJ sets.
Dance The Evening Away At Jardins Gamelin
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 24 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Jardins Gamelin, 1500, rue Berri
Why You Should Go: DJ Kyou and Poirier are back at Jardins Gamelin for an evening of Afrobeats and dancehall hits. If you think you can dance, the Jardins Gamelin always have some tough competition.
Get Some Free Coffee & Pizza At Barista Fest
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 24 starting at 9 a.m.
Where: Café Barista, 111, rue de Louvain O.
Why You Should Go: On Saturday, you can get free coffee at Montreal café Barista. Pizza slices, cupcakes, affogatos, coffee-based cocktails and sweets will also be complementary — while stocks last!
Eat & Shop At Sudbest Along The Lachine CanalSudbest festival.Sudbest | Facebook
Cost: Free-to-attend
When: September 24 and 25, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Lien Nord, 40, rue des Seigneur
Why You Should Go: The Sud-Ouest's neighbourhood festival is returning for a fall edition along the Lachine Canal. Espect a showcase of local artists, merchants and cuisine, including poutines, vegan "popo," and wine, beers and liquors from Cirka, Les Sans-Taverne and 4 Origines.
Do Some Window Shopping During Montreal's Fashion Week
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 19 to 15
Where: Several locations across the city
Why You Should Go: Montreal's Semaine Mode is not over yet! Fashionistas can still discover local designers, visit studios and get discounts. You can check this list of brands worth checking out this weekend.
Attend Les Grands Ballets' Four Seasons
Cost: From $109 to $149
When: September 23 and 24 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 175, rue Saint-Catherine O
Why You Should Go: Inspired by Vivaldi and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, choreographers Mauro Bigonzetti and Uwe Sholz's new show is an ode to the changing seasons, just in time for the arrival of fall.
Watch Planes Doing Aerobatics In The Sky At Mirabel's Volaria Festival
Cost:
- General admission (adult):
- $87.98 for a weekend pass
- $70.74 for a Saturday pass
- $53,49 for a Sunday pass
- General admission (seven to 17 years old):
- $44.87 for a weekend pass
- $36.24 for a Saturday pass
- $27,62 for a Sunday pass
- Free for kids younger than six years old
When: September 24 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and September 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: ICAR Mirabel - motorsports complex (airport YMX), 12800, boulevard Henri-Fabre, Mirabel, QC
Why You Should Go: If you're looking to escape the island this weekend, you can join plane spotting enthusiasts at Mirabel's Volaria festival of aerobatics. Talented performers, including the Snowbirds of the Royal Canadian Air Force, will deliver colourful airborne spectacles. There will also be a DJ set, plane and helicopter tours, an aviation job fair and food trucks.
Welcome Autumn At The Festival Of Fall Colours At Ski Mont Blanc
Concert at Ski Mont Blanc. Right: Fall at Ski Mont Blanc.
Courtesy of Ski Mont Blanc
Cost:
- $10/adult for a chairlift pass
- $20 for the yoga x hike activity
When: September 24, October 1 and October 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except yoga at 9 a.m.)
Where: 1006, route 117, Mont-Blanc
Why You Should Go: Only 90 minutes from Montreal, leaf-peeping day trippers can head to Ski Mont Blanc to attend the Festival of Fall Colors this Saturday before the snow takes over the Laurentides. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to see the foliage from above seating on the chairlifts, attend concerts and participate in a two-hour "yoga x hike" activity.