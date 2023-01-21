A French Comedian Hilariously Described How Different Boarding A Bus Is In Montreal vs. Paris
"I f*cked everyone over and passed them!"
The French language, cobblestone streets, art, history and culture — Montreal and Paris are more alike than you might think. However, there's one major difference between the two cities and it has everything to do with how Montrealers board a bus versus how Parisians go about public transit.
Now, in Montreal — or in any major North American city really — when you board the bus, you line up at the bus stop sign and whoever is at the front enters first and others follow suit. Pretty simple, right?
Well, this was a totally new concept for French comedian Roman Frayssinet, who hilariously described his encounter boarding an STM bus and how drastically different it is from how it goes down back in Paris.
During Roman's Scène Paris Première stand-up show, the comedian set the stage and began to talk about his visit to Montreal. "I was confronted in Montreal with things I had never encountered in my life in Paris…civility."
French comedian Roman Frayssinet during their Scène Paris Première stand-up show in Paris. Roman Frayssinet | YouTube
Turns out, according to Roman, Parisians aren't entirely familiar with civility. "It's only a word here, y'know?" Roman said as the audience erupted into laughter.
"Now, this may seem surprising for Parisians, but I tell you it's the truth. In Montreal, people get in line...for the bus! Here [in Paris] this is inconceivable!"
Roman explained that while the first person in line boards the bus in Montreal, it works a little bit differently in Paris.
"The first person who boards the bus in Paris is whoever best calculates where the bus door will stop," he said. "Whoever has the least respect for everyone in the fastest amount of time is the first person who boards the bus."
While this may go over well for the comedian in Paris, things don't slide like that here in the 514 — and Roman discovered it the hard way.
"When I arrived in Montreal, I didn't know about this waiting-in-line concept. I thought it was just a bunch of people who hated one another lined up one after the next." No, Roman...no.
"I came out of the airport, 50 people were in line on the right…I f*cked over everyone and passed them! In Paris, I would've been applauded…standing ovation!"
Yeah, not in Montreal. That obviously became clear after his cutting in line garnered angry looks, especially from some older folks. It was safe to say that Roman knew right then and there that he wasn't in Paris anymore.
Bienvenue à Montreal, Roman.