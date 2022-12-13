This Kind Of Travel Is On Track To Make A Comeback In 2023, Pinterest Says
'Train bragging' is a real thing. 🚂
Soon, cheap beer won't be the only thing that younger generations are chugging along. According to Pinterest, Gen Z and Millennials have been hopping aboard trains in droves and could revive the bygone mode of transportation in 2023.
The annual ‘Pinterest Predicts’ report shows "interrailing, train quotes and train travel aesthetic" are all trending upward.
What is train travel aesthetic, you may ask? It's content that captures the look and feel of locomotive transit. That means everything from shots of train tracks and rolling views to famous quotes about the form of travel.
The digital bulletin board site has seen a sharp increase in pins related to the Interrail train system connecting European countries (+105%), more train quote pins (+285%) and railway station photographs (+175%).
There's even a new term that has emerged to describe the trend: train bragging.
"Thanks to quicker boarding, extra legroom, scenic views and a lower carbon footprint, Gen Z and Millennials will find a renewed love for this timeless mode of transportation," Pinterest explained in its report.
The site predicts that trend is here to stay with Zoomers increasingly intent on reducing their carbon footprint after the pandemic and seeing trains as a safer way to travel.
Pinterest’s prediction isn't far-fetched, given recent developments in France, where domestic flights that duplicate existing train routes were banned at the start of December. In the same weeks, Switzerland announced a new high-tech train that can change its height and jump tracks.
If the popularity of Montreal's holiday train is anything to go by, many people will be on board with bringing back train travel.