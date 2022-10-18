2 Canadian Train Trips Derailed The Competition In A Ranking Of The World's Best Routes
All aboard! 🚂
Now that Canada’s international travel restrictions have been given the boot, you might be inclined to book your next trip ASAP — and we don’t blame ya. So, if you’re looking for a new and exciting way to explore the globe, train travel offers up an experience that you won't find with your typical cruise or airline.
For those of you who are keen on choo-choo-ing your way across Canada or any worldwide destination but aren’t entirely sure how and where to look, Condé Nast Traveler’s recent ranking of best rail journeys has got you covered.
The travel magazine released its 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards winners for the world's best train trips— and two of ‘em just so happen to be right here in Canada.
The Canadian managed to land in the 14th spot out of 20. The trip, offered by VIA Rail, allows you to enjoy your very own private cabin, private washroom and built-in entertainment as part of its Prestige Class.
Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer followed in the 15th spot. According to Condé Nast Traveler the journey “leaves no sight unseen as you traverse the dramatic scenery between Vancouver, British Columbia and Banff or Jasper, Alberta.”
The website also mentions that the railway journey was founded in 1990 and has since transported more than two million guests — making it one of the most extensive privately-owned premium tourist train trips in the world.
If you’re looking to set your sights on some international spots, then here’s the full list of best train trips in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers:
- Steven Stars In Kyushu — Japan
- Belmond Andean Explorer — Peru
- Venice Simplon-Orient-Express — France & Switzerland
- Palace On Wheels — India
- Belmond Hiram Bingham — Peru
- The Ghan — Australia
- Rovos Rails — Africa
- Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train — Southeast Asia
- Northern Belle — United Kingdom
- Al Andalus — Spain
- British Pullman, A Belmond Train — England
- Golden Eagle Danube Express — Europe
- Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train — Scotland
- The Canadian — Canada
- Rocky Mountaineer — North America
- Inca Rail — South America
- Deccan Odyssey — India
- The Maharajas’ Express — India
- Golden Chariot — India
- La Trochita (The Old Patagonian Express) — South America
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.