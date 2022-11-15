Your Phone Will Scare The Sh*t Out Of You On Nov. 16 — Here’s What’s Happening
Alarms will sound off across all phones, TVs and the radio.
To avoid getting the scare of a lifetime, it's important to note that Quebec will be carrying out an emergency alarm tomorrow as part of a Canada-wide security alert system known as Alert Ready.
The emergency alert will sound off across mobile phones, televisions and radios on November 16. This procedure, although distressing for some, is carried out to ensure the proper function of the alarm system and the safety of all Canadians.
\u201c1 day to go.\n\u26a0\ufe0f A routine test is scheduled on November 16 \u26a0\ufe0f\n\nCanadians in participating provinces & territories can expect an alert on their TV, phone, & radio. To check your phone's compatibility, visit https://t.co/8elrHLswWl or contact your wireless carrier. #alertreadytest\u201d— Alert Ready (@Alert Ready) 1668531602
"It is also a way of checking that the alerts are correctly broadcast on radio, television and mobile devices, and of making the public aware of the sound signal emitted during the alert," the Quebec government said.
In addition to us letting you know that tomorrow's test is, in fact, a false alarm, the provincial government will also specify during the alert that it is not a real situation and that there is no danger to your health or safety.
Quebec will perform the emergency alert at 1:55 p.m. EST — so mark those calendars, set those reminders and brace yourselves.
What is the Alert Ready system?
"Alert Ready is Canada’s emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices," the company states on its website.
Can I opt-out of receiving government alerts?
While these emergency alerts can be panic-inducing, it is not possible to turn them off due to security reasons. However, "no broadcast emergency alerts are received" when devices are turned off.
"If the device is turned on, the emergency alert is still active and the user is still in the alert zone, then the wireless device will display the alert," Alert Ready states.
Note that you can check your mobile phone's compatibility with these alerts directly online with your phone provider to make sure you receive them.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.