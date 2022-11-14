These Are The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Quebec
This doesn't mean YOUR car will be stolen... or does it?
You can survive in Montreal perfectly well without a car, but if you do own one, it's worth knowing that the city is Canada's "principal exit port" for stolen vehicles, according to Équité Association, whose list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles across Quebec was just released.
The most stolen vehicle in 2021 (the most recent data available), in Quebec and in Canada, was the Honda CR-V, an SUV with almost 3,000 recorded thefts in the province in 2021. Next was the Ford F150 Series, a line of pickups with a surprising 391 recorded thefts last year. Note the nearly tenfold difference between the CR-V and the next most stolen.
Next was the ever-popular Honda Civic, of which 308 were stolen last year in Quebec. It's not as bad as the CR-V, but seriously, what is?
Certainly not the fourth vehicle on the list: the noble Jeep Grand Cherokee, which saw 198 thefts in 2021, despite the SUV's rather distinctive profile. The fifth most-stolen vehicle was the Honda Pilot, of which 167 were swiped from their owners last year.
In sixth and seventh place were the Toyota Highlander (148 stolen) and the Honda Accord (144), followed by the Toyota Tacoma (138) and the Toyota RAV4 (128). In tenth place was the Acura RDX, with only 117 stolen units recorded by Équité Association in 2021.
Let's pause for a moment to reflect. First of all, that's a lot of Honda and Toyota. But more importantly, most of the vehicles listed on Équité Association's most-stolen list are also highly ranked on a KBB list of the most popular cars in Canada from 2021. There's likely a correlation there, but unfortunately, even this can't save the CR-V from its place of shame.
The CR-V, most stolen by far, must be quite popular with Canadian buyers, one might presume, and therefore it's not that bad. Nope! The CR-V is only the sixth most popular car among Canadians, proving that its breakout lead among the most stolen is actually quite remarkable.