Canada’s ‘Most Wanted’ List Includes 4 Quebec Fugitives & You Could Get $50K For Info
Crimes include pimping, gangsterism and murder.
On October 18, the Bolo Program, an initiative that leverages technology and social media to keep the public informed on Canada's most wanted, updated its list, which now includes four Quebec fugitives who are wanted for crimes including murder, pimping, gangsterism and being unlawfully at large.
Youcef Bouras
Youcef Bouras, who is 11th on the most wanted list, is currently on the hunt for first-degree murder by the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL). The Bolo Program states that any and all information regarding Bouras' whereabouts could lead to a reward of up to $50,000. While Bouras is from Montreal, law enforcement have reasons to believe that he may be in Algeria — INTERPOL has issued a Red Notice for him.
Blake Charbonneau
Blake Charbonneau lands 15th on Canada's most wanted list. According to the Bolo Program, Charbonneau is wanted by the Équipe intégrée de lutte contre le poxénétisme du Québec on "Canada-wide warrants for several charges, including but not limited to pimping, sexual assault, and sexual assault with a weapon."
Charbonneau is said to have controlled his victims in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas and forced them into sex trade, many of which he met on social media platforms. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Charbonneau.
Sidi Ayoub Cherkaoui
In the 14th spot on the most wanted list is Sidi Ayoub Cherkaoui who is wanted by the Sûreté du Québec. The Bolo Program states that Sidi is wanted for several crimes including commission of an offence for a criminal organization, substance trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession for the purpose of distributing, to name a few.
Denis Bégin
Denis Bégin is currently wanted by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for being unlawfully at large. The suspect escaped from a detention centre in Laval, where he was serving a life sentence for murder, the Bolo Program states. Bégin left the facility on February 15 and could be in Gatineau or elsewhere in the Outaouais region.
According to the Sûreté du Québec, Bégin may have altered his appearance in several ways.