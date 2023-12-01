YouTube Revealed Canada's Top Videos In 2023 & There Were Lots Of Surprises
How many have you seen?
YouTube in 2023 wasn't just about cat videos and vlogs, it was where Canadians saw the unexpected go mainstream. This year, a self-taught contortionist grew more popular than some famous singers, Punjabi music videos got more plays than chart-topping pop anthems, and a gamer’s content overshadowed traditional celebrity-focused videos. The results might surprise you, but YouTube consumption is notoriously unpredictable.
The platform has evolved into a space where anyone with compelling content can find an audience. Regardless of background or resources, creators who master the art of engaging storytelling, understand the nuances of SEO, and deliver consistent content can find themselves in the spotlight. Of course, a little luck always helps, but YouTube's level playing field means anyone can become a sensation overnight.
Canadian YouTube creators take the lead
This year, Canadian YouTube saw a surge in homegrown talent. Creators like Anna McNulty, a self-taught contortionist, and Corey Tonge, a gamer, have not only garnered millions of views but also connected with audiences on a personal level. They're redefining digital entertainment by leveraging their unique skills and passions.
Tonge was even identified as 2023 Breakout Creator, reaching 10 million subscribers on YouTube, with over eight million of those gained in the past year alone.
A selection of YoutTube videos from Corey Tonge.Corey Tonge | YouTube
His success is proof of the power of relatable and engaging content. Whether it's Corey's gaming adventures or Anna's flexibility tutorials, their blend of entertainment with personal stories has set a new standard for content creation.
This year's top Canadian creators were:
Top trending videos
The most popular YouTube videos this year captured the imagination of millions — from Rihanna's electrifying performance at the Super Bowl to the mind-boggling luxury of MrBeast's yacht comparison. Meanwhile, Mark Rober's on-camera drone experimentation amused and educated viewers about the potential of technology in humanitarian efforts.
Pedro Pascal Cries From His Head While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot OnesFirst We Feast | YouTube
Videos of Simon Cowell supporting a singer on America's Got Talent captured the hearts of viewers, while Sam and Colby's video living in the real Conjuring house provided thrilling entertainment, and SQUEEZIE's French improv added a humorous touch.
These videos and others, like Pedro Pascal appearing on Hot Ones and the Sidemen Charity Match, show the spectrum of content that captivates Canadian audiences, from the awe-inspiring to the comedic and the informative to the thrilling.
Here are this year's top trending videos:
- Rihanna’s FULL Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, NFL
- $1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!, MrBeast
- Amazing Invention- This Drone Will Change Everything, Mark Rober
- Pedro Pascal Cries From His Head While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones, First We Feast
- SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2023 [OFFICIAL STREAM], Sidemen
- Adele - The Final Carpool Karaoke, The Late Late Show with James Corden
- Apple Vision Pro Impressions!, Marques Brownlee
- Golden Buzzer: Putri Ariani receives the GOLDEN BUZZER from Simon Cowell | Auditions | AGT 2023, America's Got Talent
- Surviving A Week at The Real Conjuring House, Sam and Colby
- QUI EST L'IMPOSTEUR ? (ft Eric & Ramzy), SQUEEZIE
Canada's playlist shuffle
Canadian musical tastes were eclectic this year, with a rise in the popularity of Punjabi music alongside mainstream English hits. Videos like Karan Aujla's "52 Bars" and "Take It Easy," as well as Garry Sandhu's "Minna Minna," highlight the growing influence of Punjabi music. The popularity of these songs, along with international hits from global stars like Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, and Ice Spice, show Canadians have diverse musical tastes, embracing everything from Afrobeats to UK rap.
Minna Minna | Garry Sandhu ft Manpreet Toor ( Latest Punjabi Song 2023 ) Fresh Media RecordsFresh Media Records | YouTube
Other top music videos included Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," since pop music never goes out of style, and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," because country music is going strong. The collaboration between PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, "Boy’s a liar Pt. 2," and the dynamic duo of Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj in "Princess Diana," show evolving tastes in hip-hop and rap. The inclusion of Central Cee x Dave's "Sprinter" highlights international influence on Canada's music scene.
Here are this year's top YouTube music videos:
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Official Video)
- Morgan Wallen - Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)
- 52 Bars (Official Video) Karan Aujla | Ikky | Four You EP | First Song | Latest Punjabi Songs 2023
- Oliver Anthony - Rich Men North Of Richmond
- PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 (Official Video)
- Minna Minna | Garry Sandhu ft Manpreet Toor ( Latest Punjabi Song 2023 ) Fresh Media Records
- Central Cee x Dave - Sprinter [Music Video]
- Take It Easy (Official Video) Karan Aujla. | Ikky | Four You EP | Latest Punjabi Songs 2023
- Libianca - People (Official Video)
- Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Princess Diana (Official Music Video)
The rise of short-form content
The increasing popularity of YouTube Shorts in Canada reflects a shift toward more digestible content. Tuvok12's "Rating Strangers Shots" and Tricksters' "How long do trick shots take?" are prime examples of content that combines entertainment with a quick, engaging format.
The World's Strongest ChefJake Ceja | YouTube
Here are this year's top-viewed shorts:
- Rating Strangers Shots (Crazy Fail compilation), Tuvok12
- How long do trick shots take?, Tricksters
- Gostra in Malta, The Wonton Don
- Kid Fried Rice, Uncle Roger Shorts
- The World's Strongest Chef, Jake Ceja