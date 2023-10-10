9 Famous People From Montreal You'd Never Guess Started Here
From the banks of the St. Lawrence to the hills of Hollywood. ✨
Montreal has long been a launchpad for the likes of William Shatner, Leonard Cohen, and even Simple Plan. Their connection to the city is a badge worn with pride. But, other celebrities also began their rise in Montreal, only to have their roots eclipsed by global stardom. It's an under-the-radar tale of talents who got their start in the city and then took off to far-reaching corners of the entertainment universe.
One inked celeb graced international runways after making an indelible mark in Montreal's alternative scene. An 80s heartthrob transitioned from Montreal's local theatres to Hollywood screens. And a bass-wielding rocker strummed her earliest riffs in Montreal before electrifying global stages.
Montreal's influence runs deeper in the veins of stardom than many might realize. Here are some celebrities you may not know started their story of fame with a Montreal chapter:
Corey Haim
Claim to fame: In the 1980s, Corey Haim's name became synonymous with teen Hollywood stardom. Establishing his reputation with movies like "Lucas" and "The Lost Boys," Haim captured audiences with his charismatic on-screen presence. The Canadian actor became a notable figure in pop culture, especially during his frequent collaborations with Corey Feldman, leading to the media dubbing them "The Two Coreys." Their camaraderie, both on and off the screen, became a phenomenon, further solidifying Haim's place in Hollywood's spotlight during his prime.
Connection to Montreal: Born in Toronto, Corey Haim's family relocated to Chomedey during his formative years. Montreal played a foundational role in his early foray into acting.
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Claim to fame: Emmanuelle Chriqui's enigmatic performances across TV and film have endeared her to audiences worldwide. Most recognized for her role as Sloan in the TV series "Entourage," Chriqui showcased her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters. With major roles in films like "You Don't Mess with the Zohan," she continues to demonstrate her versatility.
Connection to Montreal: Chriqui was born in Montreal to Moroccan Jewish immigrants. Her family moved to Toronto when she was two years old, but it was in Vancouver that her acting career eventually took off.
Rufus Wainwright
Claim to fame: Rufus Wainwright is a singer-songwriter known for lyrical music that often draws on both pop and classical influences. Over the years, he has released several critically acclaimed albums, like "Want One," "Want Two," and his tribute performances to Judy Garland. Aside from his albums, he has collaborated with various artists and has also dabbled in composing operas. His distinct voice and ability to blend genres have cemented his place as a significant figure in the contemporary music world.
Connection to Montreal: Though born in New York, Wainwright moved to Montreal during his teenage years. He attended and studied music at both McGill University and Concordia University. The support of local venues and fans played a critical role in shaping his musical style and career.
Jessica Paré
Claim to fame: While she has been a notable figure in Canadian cinema, her portrayal of Megan Draper in the iconic TV series "Mad Men" catapulted her to global stardom. As Megan, Paré not only showcased her acting skills but also mesmerized audiences with her singing, like an unforgettable performance of "Zou Bisou Bisou."
Connection to Montreal: Jessica Paré was born and grew up in Montreal, taking her first steps on the stage in local theatres. As she transitioned to films and eventually to international projects, her Montreal heritage has remained an integral part of her identity and narrative.
Christopher Plummer
Claim to fame: Christopher Plummer remains an indelible figure in the world of theater and film. With a career spanning seven decades, he's remembered for iconic roles, like Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music." His talent didn't go unnoticed; Plummer was the recipient of numerous awards, including an Academy Award for his role in "Beginners." His dedication to the craft and timeless performances have cemented his legacy as one of the greats.
Connection to Montreal: Christopher Plummer, although born in Toronto, has strong connections to Montreal. He was raised in Senneville, QC, He later performed roles as an apprentice artist with the Montreal Repertory Theatre alongside fellow apprenticing actor William Shatner. Over the years, Plummer expressed fondness for the city's arts and culture.
Elisha Cuthbert
Claim to fame: From her suspense-filled portrayal as Kim Bauer in the groundbreaking TV series "24" to her comedic timing in "Happy Endings" and her memorable role in "The Girl Next Door," Cuthbert is a multi-genre star.
Connection to Montreal: While Cuthbert's story began in Calgary, Alberta, Montreal played a significant role in her formative years. Growing up in Greenfield Park, a borough of Longueuil, Cuthbert spent crucial years in the city before making her mark on global screens.
Shawn Levy
Claim to fame: Shawn Levy is best known as a director, producer, and actor. He has directed several hit films, including the "Night at the Museum" series, and most recently, "Deadpool." He has also been involved in producing successful TV projects like the series "Stranger Things" through his production company, 21 Laps Entertainment.
Connection to Montreal: Born and raised in Montreal, Levy has been called "one of the most prolific and successful filmmakers to have emerged from this city." He attended St. George's High School as a teen before leaving for New York.
Melissa Auf der Maur
Claim to fame: Melissa Auf der Maur made significant waves in the rock scene. As the bassist for iconic rock bands like Hole and The Smashing Pumpkins, powerful bass lines and haunting vocals became her signature. Venturing into a solo career, Melissa further showcased her ability to meld rock with atmospheric and gothic undertones, creating a distinct sound.
Connection to Montreal: Born and raised in Montreal, Melissa Auf der Maur's initial exposure to music and art was influenced by the city's cultural milieu. Growing up, the city's thriving rock and alternative scene played a pivotal role in molding her musical aspirations.
Zombie Boy
Claim to fame: Rick Genest, also known as Zombie Boy, gained international attention due to his full-body skeletal tattoos. The intricate designs covered his entire body, creating the appearance of a living skeleton. Genest's one-of-a-kind look led him to various platforms, from fashion runways to music videos, most notably Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." His unique art form not only challenged societal norms but also evoked conversations about beauty, art, and self-expression.
Connection to Montreal: Genest was born and raised in LaSalle. Before achieving global fame, he was a familiar figure in Montreal's alternative scene. His distinctive appearance made him a standout personality in the city's nightlife and art communities.