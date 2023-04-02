Zellers Announced The Opening Dates For All 5 Quebec Locations
Get ready to shop!
Zellers announced that they would officially be making a comeback in Canada with five locations in Quebec. Well, Zellers has officially dropped the opening dates and you will finally be able to shop 'till you drop as of April 4, 2023.
In an Instagram post shared on March 31, Zellers shared that the Ontario and Alberta openings were a major success and that they are now set on opening up the next slew of Zellers stores in Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
"We’re thrilled to announce that we will open our next locations on Tuesday, April 4th, with the Rosemère, QC location to follow on April 27th," Zellers said.
The locations in which Quebecers can fully immerse themselves in the Zellers experience are currently Place Rosemère (April 27 opening date), Galeries d'Anjou in Montreal, Carrefour de l'Estrie in Sherbrooke, Les Promenades Gatineau and Les Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City.
Zellers also shared that shoppers at the upcoming opening will also soon be able to get their hands on some of the classic Zellers meals.
"We know what you’re thinking: what about The Zellers Diners on Wheels?! Don’t worry, the trucks are just refuelling," Zellers said. "They’ll be back on the road and pulling up in all these communities over a series of days. The schedule is to be announced soon!"
So, who's ready for a blast from the past?
