Zellers Restaurant Is Returning To Canada But In A Totally Different Way
What was your fave Zellers restaurant menu item?
Zellers is officially returning to Canada and will open its doors this spring with five locations across Quebec and loads of others across the country. The Hudson's Bay Company announced that the Zellers experience will take place within The Bay stores.
"The beloved Canadian brand is thrilled to announce the planned locations for its first 25 Zellers store experiences within Hudson's Bay," the statement reads.
Well, when the news hit, folks couldn't help but wonder whether or not the iconic Zellers restaurant would also be making a comeback. According to Narcity Canada, Zellers will be offering food, just not in a restaurant setting.
In a press release shared with Narcity, Hudson's Bay Company confirmed that the restaurant will not be returning due to limited space. The Zellers experience has nearly 10,000 square feet to work with, and the restaurant would simply be too large a project to take on.
Despite the Zellers restaurant being gone for good, Hudson's Bay Company said that they will be offering Zellers food through Zellers food trucks. Yes, you read that right…food trucks! Although they will not be permanent installations, Zellers will have food trucks serving up its menu "over a series of days," as the Zellers locations begin to open.
On January 27, 2023, Zellers took to its Instagram Stories to get the public's say on what they should serve.
"From time-honoured classics to brand-new bites, a select menu will be cooked up and dished out of our custom Zellers Diner food trucks for a throwback event this spring! Head to our Instagram Story and vote for your top 5 favourite items for the new menu!" Zellers wrote on Instagram.
A few of the options you can vote for include poutine, hot chicken sandwich, French fries, quesadilla, veggie burger, grilled cheese, chicken fingers and onion rings, to name a few.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.