Certain Similac Baby Formula Products Have Been Recalled Across Canada Due To Salmonella Contamination

The recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

Associate Editor
Canada Is Recalling Certain Similac Baby Formula Products Due To Salmonella Contamination
Roman Tiraspolsky | Dreamstime

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CIFA) is issuing another recall across Canada for some Similac baby formula products due to potential contamination, and the recalled items have been sold nationwide.

On February 18, Abbott brand powdered infant formula products sold across the country have been flagged and recalled by the CIFA as there is the possibility of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.

The recall was initially triggered by the U.S Food & Drug Administration on February 17, after receiving a number of consumer complaints regarding Cronobacter sakazakii, and Salmonella Newport.

The FDA stated that Abbott "is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, one of the company's manufacturing facilities," and Canada is following suit.

Products being recalled throughout Canada include:

  • Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Human Milk Fortifier Powder
  • Similac Pro-Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Pro-Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Sensitive (Lactose Sensitivity) Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
  • Similac Total Comfort Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder

While there have been reported illnesses in the United States due to the consumption of these Similac products, the CIFA has confirmed that there have been no reported illnesses in Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has urged the public to check to see if they have any of the recalled products in their home or establishment and to not consume, serve, sell or distribute the recalled products.

Any Abbott Similar products on the recall list "should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased," the CIFA stated.

To ensure the safety of Canadian consumers, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could possible lead to the recall of other products. "If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings," they said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.


