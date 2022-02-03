Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Recalls Have Been Issued For Salmon Sold At Various Montreal Locations

Check your freezer!

Staff Writer
Recalls Have Been Issued For Salmon Sold At Various Montreal Locations
Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ), Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ)

For all the Montrealers who recently picked up some frozen salmon to make for dinner, you may want to check your freezer.

During the past week, Quebec's ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) has issued various salmon recalls in Montreal.

The most recent recall was for “hot smoked salmon” products from Charcuterie MD Inc. at 4882 boul. des Sources, a business in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, sold until February 2. According to MAPAQ, the recalled products didn't have a best before date, which is necessary in order to be sold.

Previously, the ministry released another recall for more smoked salmon products on January 27. This time, from the Montreal bakery Bagel Beaubien at 828 rue Beaubien.

The recalled products listed below were sold until January 27:

  • Dom Norvegian Fjord brand of smoked steelhead salmon (550g)
  • Fumoir Grizzly brand of smoked and sliced salmon (70g)
  • Nanuk brand of Pacific smoked salmon (500g)
MAPAQ said the items were sold thawed, but should have been sold frozen. People who have bought these products are advised not to consume them and to either return them to the store as soon as possible or throw them out entirely.
"Even if there are no signs of spoilage or suspect odours, consuming these products may pose a health risk," the ministry wrote.
The third salmon recall in Montreal during the past week was for products labelled "Atelier Gourmand 3 Patapoufs".
MAPAQ, the Food Inspection Division of the City of Montreal and 3 Patapoufs, located at 3227 rue Ontario E. in Montreal all warned the public not to eat the following products: anything labelled "SAUMON FUMÉ" or "SAUMON GRAVLAX AUX AGRUMES" from 3 Patapoufs that were sold until January 27, 2022.
"The products were packaged in black trays covered with a clear plastic bag and were offered in a refrigerated state."
The reason behind the recall of these products is that "they have not been packaged in a way that ensures [your] safety."
From Your Site Articles

A Westmount Bakery Got A Nutella Pump — No, You Can't Put Your Mouth On The Tap (We Asked)

Inject Italian breads & pastries with that sweet sweet chocolate hazelnut. 🤤

Courtesy of Forno West, @i_love_mtl | Instagram

You might already be familiar with Forno West, an Italian bakery in Westmount known for all kinds of yummy treats. But now the boulangerie/pâtisserie is giving you one more delicious reason to go — especially if you love Nutella.

Forno West has a brand-new Nutella machine, installed earlier this week, to make your favourite Italian delights even better.

Keep Reading Show less

These 13 Montreal Restaurants Were Fined Because Of Health Inspections In 2021

The fines are up to $4,700!

Coatchristophe | Dreamstime

If you've ever pulled a hair out of your poutine or seen a rat darting across the floor of your favourite Montreal restaurant, you've probably spent some time thinking about Quebec health inspections.

In fact, this year so far, 417 Montreal restaurants have been fined by Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) for a variety of infractions — both minor and major — with the fines totalling $749,550. This includes all types of restaurants, ranging from fast food takeout joints to fine dining establishments.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Alerting People To Possibly Undeclared Ingredients In Some Adonis Products

The ingredients could affect vulnerable people and people with allergies.
Google Maps

Heads up, cheese lovers: the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) recently announced the voluntary recall of a number of Adonis products over concerns they contain unpasteurized milk.

The recall involves packages of "Fromage Parmesan Grana Padano" and "Fromage Parmesan Reggiano."   

Keep Reading Show less

Officials Are Advising People Not To Eat Some Items Recently Sold At One Montreal Bakery

The bakery issued a recall.
MAPAQaliments | Twitter

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ), the food inspection division of the City of Montreal, and the Boulangerie-pâtisserie L'Artisan "are advising the public not to consume" several products sold at the local shop "as they have not been prepared and packaged to ensure their safety."

The bakery at 4780, avenue Papineau issued a recall "as a precautionary measure," according to a statement.

Keep Reading Show less