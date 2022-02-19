Trending Topics

The Similac Recall In Canada Has Not Affected Enfamil Baby Formula Products

Enfamil's baby formula products are safe for consumption!

Associate Editor
David Tonelson | Dreamstime

After news was released regarding the Similac recall in Canada, the parent company of baby formula brand Enfamil has stated that their products have not been affected and are safe for consumption.

Reckitt, the company behind consumer brands including Clearasil, Durex, Lysol, and Enfamil, released a statement on February 18 saying that they are aware of the Similac baby formula recall, and are reassuring consumers that "no Enfamil products are affected."

"The health and safety of our consumers is our top priority. All Enfamil, Nutramigen and PurAmino branded products are safe to use and remain available," Reckitt said.

According to the statement, all of Enfamil's products undergo "extensive" quality tests and checks, including for Cronobacter and Salmonella, which "meet or exceed all standards set by Health Canada."

With certain Similac products being recalled across Canada, Reckitt will be increasing their production of baby formula "to meet heightened consumer demands and are looking into every possible option now to expand," they stated.

The parent company said that they are urgently "responding to ensure that customers, families and babies can get the formula they need."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a nationwide recall on several Similac products in Canada on February 18 due to possible contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella.

The contamination was first flagged by the U.S Food & Drug Administration who alerted the public that Similac's parent company, Abbott, is "initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac."

Canadians are being urged by the CFIA to not consume, or distribute any Similac products, and have indicated that these products should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

