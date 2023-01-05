3 Of Canada's Biggest Benefits Have Payment Dates In January — Here's How Much $ You Could Get
Find out who's eligible for the maximum payments.
Recipients of three of Canada's biggest federal benefits are set to get an influx of cash in January. GST Credit and Canada Child Benefit payments are scheduled to go out this month. What could be the final advance payment under the Canada Workers Benefit's current payment scheme should also hit the bank accounts of people who applied. Those advance payments are supposed to become automatic later this year.
Here's an overview of who's eligible and the maximum amounts qualifying beneficiaries could get. All information comes from Government of Canada webpages. Additional conditions apply in some cases. Links to further information are below, as well.
What is the GST credit?
The GST Credit (also called the HST Credit in some provinces) returns some of the money low-income Canadian households pay in federal sales taxes.
To receive the credit in the 2022-2023 payment period, someone has to be a resident of Canada for tax purposes and have filed a 2021 income tax return. They must also be at least 19 years old, have had a spouse or common-law partner, or have lived with their child.
GST Credit amounts are tied to a household's income in the previous tax year, called the "base year." So payments in the 2022-2023 period are linked to 2021 adjusted net household incomes.
The income needed to qualify for GST Credit payments further depends on household composition. The 2021 income cutoffs for payments in 2022-2023 are, according to the government, $49,166 for single individuals, $55,286 for single parents with one child, $52,066 for married or common-law couples, and $55,286 for married or common-law couples with one child.
The maximum amounts a household could receive are $467 for a single individual and $612 for married or common-law couples, plus $161 for each child under 19.
What are the GST credit payment dates?
GST Credit payments are quarterly in the year following the base year. So payments for the 2021 base year go out between July 2022 and June 2023. At the time of writing, the remaining payment dates for the 2022-2023 period are January 5, 2023, and April 5, 2023.
Payments for the 2022 base year (i.e. for people with qualifying income in 2022) are scheduled to begin on July 5, 2023.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The aim of the Canada Child Benefit is to give a financial boost to families with children under 18, the government writes online.
To qualify, an individual generally must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes (there are additional requirements for documented temporary residents) and live with a minor for whom they are "primarily responsible."
In households with married or common-law couples, only one person can apply for the benefit.
Unlike the GST Credit, which in general goes out automatically to qualifying individuals who file an income tax return, individuals have to apply for the Canada Child Benefit, which they can do either when they register the birth of a child or through their CRA My Account online.
Benefit payments depend on household composition and adjusted net income.
In the 2022-2023 payment period, households with a 2021 adjusted net income under $32,797 receive the maximum amounts, which the government outlines as $6,997/year per child under six and $5,903/year per child between six and 17.
What are the Canada Child Benefit payment dates?
Payments are monthly, beginning one month after a successful application is submitted. They are based on an applicant's income in the previous year. So like the GST credit, the Child Benefit payment period is between July and June.
The remaining payment dates for the 2022-2023 period are January 20, February 20, March 20, April 20, May 19 and June 20, 2023.
The first payment for the 2023-2024 payment period (based on the 2022 income tax return) is scheduled for July 20, 2023.
What is Canada Workers Benefit?
The benefit goes to residents of Canada who earn a low working income. Single individuals can get the benefit if they made under $32,244 in adjusted net income in the previous calendar year. The maximum amount for the main component of the benefit, $1,395, is reserved for individuals making $22,944 or less, the government says.
For families, the corresponding net income thresholds are $42,197 and $26,177. The maximum payment amount is $2,403.
There's a supplement for disabled people, which can reach $720 for single individuals and $720 for families.
Recipients generally have to be at least 19 years old on December 31 in the year in which they had a qualifying income. People under 19 could be eligible if they have a spouse, common-law partner or child with whom they live. Students are not eligible if they were enrolled in school for more than 13 weeks in the year for which they have a qualifying income.
To get payments, beneficiaries have to file an income tax return.
What are the Canada Workers Benefit payment dates?
The Canada Workers Benefit currently only goes out after an individual files an income tax return for a qualifying year. So someone who qualified in 2021 could at the earliest have gotten payments in 2022. It was possible for beneficiaries to apply for advance payments, the last of which is scheduled to go out on January 5, 2023.
That's because the government pursued a rule change so that advance payments become automatic starting in July 2023, meaning recipients would get payments for the current year rather than having to wait until the next year. Eligibility for the advance payments would be based on the previous year. So, for example, someone who qualified for the Canada Workers Benefit in 2022 would get an advance payment for 2023 in July. The advance payments would go out quarterly thereafter.
That is, once the measure receives royal assent.