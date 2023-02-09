Canada's First Hyatt Centric Has Unique Decor & Breathtaking Views Of Old Montreal (PHOTOS)
It's staycation-worthy, if you can snag a booking.
Montrealers seeking an escape from the every day that's not too far from home need look no further than a brand-new boutique hotel near downtown.
The Hyatt Centric in Old Montreal — the chain's only location in Canada — offers unique decor, playful architecture and upscale rooms, each with a spectacular view that will give you a new perspective on the city.
There's a modern, Art Deco feel from the moment you step into the lobby. Reflective black arches point the way to the concierge, past minimalist furniture featuring bright patterns and pops of colour. All of the art and furnishings in the hotel are custom-made by Quebec artisans, so you won't find them anywhere else.
Hyatt Centric lobby.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
The hotel's design is cohesive throughout, no matter the floor. Guest room hallways zig-zag in a chevron pattern, each one outfitted with geometric carpeting and low floor lighting, like aisles in a stylish cinema.
Rooms are minimalist with exposed concrete ceilings and pops of colour, like a custom teal armchair in the king suite that looks straight out of a futuristic furniture catalog.
The decor also features monochromatic elements, like city-landmark-inspired wallpaper, designed specifically for the hotel, that lines room closets and pays homage to Old Montreal's rich history.
Hints of history in custom-made wallpaper that lines room closets.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
The sleek, minimal look of rooms makes them feel clean but also draws the eye to the floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel stands tall above the historic Old Port, offering full vistas of the Saint Lawrence River and neon-lit Grande Roue.
Backlit headboards and bathroom mirrors remove the need for bulking wall lighting fixtures. There's also a lot of emphasis on sensors to keep energy use efficient. Nightlights under the bed and in the bathroom illuminate when the sun goes down, or overhead lighting is dimmed.
Minimalist decor in a room with two queen beds.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Rooms at the Hyatt Centric start around $200 per night during the off-season and can double during major events, like Grand Prix weekend. The price tag fits amenities that come with each room, like a "dryer bar" and complimentary robes.
The hotel is also planning to open a rooftop bar, which will elevate the services already on offer to new heights.
A mirrored bar and restaurant with a backlit ceiling.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Anyone looking to sample the hotel, without dishing for a full stay can also visit the stylish Cartier Arms restaurant, serving signature cocktails and British-French fusion cuisine, like guinea fowl ($42) and sticky toffee pudding ($12).
The Miami Art Deco-style mirrored columns, colour-changing ceiling and seating alone make for a classy night out.