5 Easy Winter Hiking Trails Near Montreal & Where To Find Them
Nature never looked so good. ❄️
Thanks to the recent snowfall in Quebec, it looks like a winter wonderland out there. So, before another snow storm hits us, perhaps you might want to enjoy a little road trip and/or a hike out of Montreal to absorb the snowy nature views.
There's no reason why you can't enjoy a nice time outdoors right now, especially if you chose the right destination (and outfit).
We've compiled trails from the lower end of the difficulty spectrum — all of them being less than two hours away from Montreal. So, if you're craving a city break in the forest and some gorgeous sceneries you can't find in town, consider one of these hikes this winter.
Les Sentiers de la presqu'île
Cost: Free
Distance from Montreal: 35 minutes
Address: 2001, rue Jean-Pierre, Repentigny QC
This easy route opens every day at 8.30 a.m. and you'll also find an outdoor fireplace, picnic tables and heated toilets on-site. Plus, on weekends, you can even buy sausages on a stick or some pea soup.
Îles-de-Boucherville National Park
Cost:
- A daily pass is $9,25.
- Sepal parks are free-to-accesson specific days this winter. More info here.
Distance from Montreal: 35 minutes
Address: 55, Île Sainte Marguerite, Boucherville, QC
This beautiful park makes for the perfect escape from the city whenever you don't want to drive too far to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. You can check this map of the park to pick the trails open for winter hiking.
Rougemont
Cost: $4 per person and $3 per dogs
Distance from Montreal: 50 minutes
Address: 1130 Rang, 1130 La Petite-Caroline, Rougemont, QC
This 4.6-km loop in Cidrerie Michel Jodoin can take you to a lookout from where you can enjoy a beautiful view of the region. You'll need proper hiking shoes for this one though, because the path is rocky and slippery at times. You can also bring your pets from Monday to Wednesday, and a stop at the cidery is highly recommended.
Mont Rigaud
Cost: Free
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour
Address: 321 des Erables, Rigaud, QC
Why You Should Go: This recreational park, well-known for skiing and biking, features 27 km of trails, accessible year-round for free.
Mont Orford National Park
Cost:
- A daily pass is 9,25 $.
- Sepal parks are free-to-access on registration on specific days this winter. More info here.
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 45 minutes
Address: 3321 Chemin du Parc, Orford, QC
Mont-Orford is ideal for winter hiking enthusiasts because of its numerous trails and the equipment being available on-site. Other winter sports, like fat biking, make this destination totally worth the trip. Some routes are even accessible with a sled!