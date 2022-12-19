Quebec National Parks Will Be Free To Enter On Certain Days This Winter
You'll have the chance to go for free through mid-March!
For two days each week from December 28, 2022, to March 14, 2023, Quebec national parks will be free to enter through a Sépaq initiative to get more Quebecers active during the winter.
To benefit from these free days, you'll have to register online in advance.
Minors 17 and under, if accompanied by an adult, get in free to Sépaq parks anyway, but you'll still need to reserve them a spot during these freebie days.
The dates open for registration at the time of writing are December 28 and 29, as well as January 3 and 4, 12 and 13, and 16 and 17. The remaining free days throughout the season will open for registration one month in advance, so be sure to check back on the Sépaq calendar to guarantee yourself a spot.
Keep in mind that ski centres, like those at Mont-Mégantic and Mont-Orford, will still cost money, even on free entry days this winter.
The remaining free entry schedule for this winter is: January 24 and 25; February 1, 2, 9, 10, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 28; and March 1, 8, 9, 13 and 14.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.