This Quebec Treetop Trail Tower With Panoramic Views Is The First Of Its Kind In North America
It's only 1 hour 20 minutes from Montreal!
If you're planning to escape the city for a tryst with nature, but you're hoping to admire more than just trees and snow, this trail through the forest canopy of the Laurentians might just do the trick. Open since last summer, the Treetop Walk Laurentides is made of a 1,250-metre elevated wooden path ending in a 40-metre winding tower.
Only 80 minutes north of Montreal, this destination is perfect to escape the city's chaos and trade it for some serenity.
From the top of the tower, you'll enjoy a 360-degree view of the mountains and trees surrounding the town of Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré, including Mont-Tremblant.
The tower is about the same height as that of a building with twelve floors. Developers confirmed it's the first of its kind in North America, but construction firm EAK has previously built similar structures in seven European countries, namely Austria, Czechia, France, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
For $29 per person, you can access the innovative structure and enjoy educational stations and thrill-seeking modules along the way. The trail has a gradient of 6%, making it wheelchair-accessible as well.
On the same site, you'll also find a restaurant, a picnic area, a coffee shop, a boutique and free-to-access trails open for hiking, fat biking and cross-country skiing.
"New winter activities are on the menu. You can expect tartiflette, poutine, full moon evenings, sunsets, spring break activities, hot chocolate or wine service by the outdoor fireplace, and more," Gaëlle Giraudeau, the marketing officer for the Treetop Walk Laurentides told MTL Blog.
The Treetop Walk Laurentides
Cost: $29 for adults and $23 for students, under 25 years old
Where: 737 Rue de la Pisciculture, Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré, QC
When: Open every day, from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Opening hours will differ after April 2023.
