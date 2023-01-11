Search on MTL Blog

5 Of The Best Winter Biking Trails Near Montreal & Where To Find Them

You don't have to put your wheels away when it's snowy!

Someone bikes through a snowy Canadian forest. Right: A pile of bikes left in the snow.

Winter biking season is upon us and with it all the joy and terror of flying down an icy road with the coldest hands you've ever experienced. Get yourself a good pair of gloves and a sturdy bike, and these winter biking trails near Montreal, mapped by Vélo Québec, could be your next fun fitness destination.

Many of the parks offer a variety of biking options, including cross-country fatbiking: a type of winter biking that uses oversized tires to improve traction on snow and ice.

Parc Desrochers

Address: 1111, Rue Desrochers, Sainte-Julie, QC, J3E 2A5

Why You Should Go: This park offers three kilometres of cross-country biking trails as well as fatbiking. For beginners interested in mountain biking, this is a great place to start!

Groupe Plein Air Terrebonne

Address: 1150, rue Côte Boisée, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4R8

Why You Should Go: With four kilometres of cross-country bike paths, this spot is a hit for fatbikers and mountain bikers alike.

Parc du Domaine Vert

Address: 10423, Montée Sainte-Marianne, Mirabel, QC, J7J 2B1

Why You Should Go: With over 23 kilometres of cross-country bike trails, this snowy retreat is a great option for biking outside the busy city. It also offers fatbikes to take advantage of all that trail!

Sentiers de l'Abbaye d'Oka

Address: 1600 Chemin Oka, Oka, QC, J0N 1E0

Why You Should Go: With over 35 kilometres of wooded trail, this gorgeous park offers plenty of views for cross-country and fatbiking enthusiasts.

Parc régional Bois de Belle-Rivière

Address: 9009 Bd Arthur-Sauvé, Saint-Eustache, QC J7R 0H9

Why You Should Go: Alongside seven kilometres of bike-worthy trails, this park has a beautiful wooded ice skating path with forest views that are absolutely stunning.

    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
