Parts Of Quebec Are Still Under A Winter Storm Warning & Could Get Up To 15 cm MORE Snow
More rural regions could get as much as 40 cm, according to Environment Canada.
Environment Canada renewed a winter storm warning covering much of southern Quebec early Friday morning. The latest alert calls for up to 15 centimetres of additional snowfall in several regions. More rural areas could get as much as 40 more centimetres, the federal weather department says.
From part of the Outaouais region north of Gatineau to Montreal, Montérégie, the Laurentides, Lanaudière, Mauricie, the Centre-du-Québec, Estrie, Chaudière-Appalaches and Quebec City, EnviroCan foresees between five and 15 centimetres of additional snow by Friday evening.
A map of southern Quebec showing the areas under a winter storm warning in red.Environment Canada
Further east, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie regions, between 25 and 40 centimetres could come down.
The MétéoMédia forecast for Montreal, however, suggests snowfall will be on the lower end of that five to 10-centimetre range. At the time of writing, the site predicts only up to a single centimetre per hour between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.
