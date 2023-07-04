5 Montreal Restaurants Were Named Among The Best In Canada For Their Exquisite Terrasses
Montreal terrasses don't play around!
Montreal's vibrant culinary scene just reached new heights after five restaurants across the city gained recognition for their remarkable outdoor dining areas — proving Montreal's terrasse game is not to be reckoned with.
OpenTable dropped its 2023 list of the 100 Most Popular Outdoing Dining Restaurants in Canada, acknowledging eateries with the best of the best terrasse experiences and it's no surprise Montreal secured a handful of spots on this year's list.
"As the weather warms up and the sun starts to shine, it’s time to dine outdoors. Based on over 1 million OpenTable diner reviews, our 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants list includes restaurants from coast-to-coast, offering delicious food, beautiful views, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences," OpenTable wrote.
From enchanting rooftop hideaways to charming terrasse retreats, these five exquisite dining destinations in Montreal (and one spot in Magog) all promise an unforgettable experience, where gastronomy meets stunning city views.
Damas
Where: 1201 ave. Van Horne, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Damas is an exquisite culinary gem that offers a captivating blend of Middle Eastern flavours and an elegant ambiance. Located in Montreal's Mile-End, Damas offers meticulously crafted dishes and warm hospitality – creating an unforgettable dining experience for guests seeking a taste of the rich and vibrant cuisine.
Vieux-Port Steakhouse
Where: 39 rue Saint-Paul Est, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located in the heart of the Old Port, Vieux-Port Steakhouse is a premier destination for steak and seafood lovers. With its charming waterfront location and brand-new summer garden terrasse the restaurant knows a thing or two about combining a sophisticated atmosphere with a menu that showcases the artistry of steakhouse cuisine.
Chez Leveque
Where: 1030 ave. Laurier Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Chez Leveque is a charming and intimate French bistro that delights diners with its classic and comforting cuisine. Nestled in the heart of Montreal's Outremont neighbourhood, the restaurant exudes a cozy and inviting ambiance, while its menu showcases traditional French dishes prepared with finesse and unforgettable flavours.
Maison Boulud
Where: 1228 rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Maison Boulud is a culinary masterpiece that harmoniously blends French tradition with contemporary elegance. Situated within the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel, Maison Boulud offers an exceptional dining experience where every detail is carefully curated, from the exquisite presentation of dishes to the impeccable service.
Gaspar French Brasserie
Where: 89 rue de la Commune Est, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located in Montreal's Old Port in a former 19th-century warehouse, Gaspar offers pub-grub staples in a cozy and inviting space. With its carefully curated menu featuring a range of delectable dishes and a chic and stylish terrasse, you won't be disappointed (or hungry) when it comes time to leave.
Alessa Trattoria
Where: 481 rue Principale Ouest, Magog, QC
Why You Should Go: Although this spot isn't located in Montreal, it gained a mention on OpenTable's list for its delish Italian cuisine, which can be enjoyed on the restaurant's outdoor terrasse with remarkable views of the Magog Bay.