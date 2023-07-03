15 Must-Try Wine Bars In Montreal For Vino Lovers To Sip In Style
It's a Thursday night in Montreal: you step into a dimly lit bar where the candlelight flickers and soft jazz fills the air. You pull up a chair and order your usual — a classic glass of red. The first sip of rich and velvety wine dances across your palate, awakening your senses. Feels good, right? Great even. Well, that's simply the effect of a wine bar with a perfectly curated wine list, which the city is certainly no stranger to.
Montreal is known for its vibrant food scene and selection of exceptional wine bars that cater to just about every vino lover's taste. From chic and trendy establishments to hidden gems tucked away in charming neighbourhoods, the island is home to an array of options for those looking to sip in style.
Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or simply looking to explore the world of wine, these 15 wine bars in Montreal promise an unforgettable experience filled with tantalizing flavours and a touch of sophistication.
Philémon Bar
Where: 111 rue Saint-Paul Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Philémon Bar is located in the heart of Montreal's Old Port and offers a stylish ambiance and lively atmosphere. The bar is recognized for its extensive selection of wines, cocktails and spirits that cater to diverse preferences. Oh, and its contemporary-meets-vintage interior creates an eclectic and visually appealing space for you to sip the night away.
Candide
Where: 551 rue Saint-Martin, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located on the cusp of Little Burgundy and Griffintown, Candide is a charming and intimate spot wine lovers will revel in. The rustic decor, brick walls and dim lighting all make for a truly magical night out paired with excellent service and even better food and drinks.
Buvette Chez Simone
Where: 4869 ave. du Parc, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Buvette Chez Simone is a beloved wine bar recognized for its relaxed and convivial atmosphere. Located in the trendy Mile End neighbourhood, this cozy spot offers a warm and rustic touch with a carefully curated selection of wines for you to enjoy.
Restaurant h3
Where: 340 rue De La Gauchetière Ouest, Montréal, QC (2nd floor)
Why You Should Go: Restaurant h3 offers a modern, stylish setting and diverse cuisine, but nothing compares to their selection of fine wines and their Best Excellence Award from Wine Spectator is proof of just that. Located in Downtown Montreal, Restaurant h3's menu features a fusion of flavours perfect to pair with a glass of vino, making your culinary journey one to remember.
Rouge Gorge
Where: 1234 ave. du Mont-Royal Est, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Nestled in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood, Rouge Gorge is a charming and cozy wine bar known to please both wine connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. With an impressive selection of wines from around the world, Rouge Gorge provides a relaxed and enjoyable space to savour and discover new flavours.
L'Express
Where: 3927 rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: This legendary French bistro is known for its timeless charm and top-rated dining experience. Located in the Plateau, L'Express boasts an impressive menu and carefully curated wine list that complements its classic French cuisine brilliantly. From bold reds to crisp whites and sparkling selections, the extensive wine list offers a diverse range of options to satisfy just about every wine enthusiast.
Alma
Where: 1231 ave. Lajoie, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Alma is an ideal spot for a date night or a casual after-work moment. Located in the Mile-End, the stylish and intimate restaurant offers creative Mediterranean cuisine paired with an array of vinos, including an impressive lineup of Catalonian wines for you to enjoy.
Pullman
A number of wine glasses lined up at the Pullman bar in Montreal, Quebec.
Where: 3424 ave. du Parc, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located minutes away from the bustling Place Des Arts, Pullman is a renowned wine bar that stands out for its fabulous wine selection and sophisticated atmosphere. The space offers a sleek and contemporary setting with a meticulously crafted wine list showcasing a diverse range of local and international selections.
Vin Papillon
Where: 2519 rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Vin Papillon has garnered a reputation for being one of the best spots across the city for food and wine offerings. Nestled in the heart of Little Burgundy, this spot offers a laid-back and inviting vibe matched perfectly with its extensive list of drinks. Wine lovers can expect to explore a range of flavours, aromas, and varietals, guided by knowledgeable and passionate staff who are always ready to offer insightful recommendations.
Vin Mon Lapin
Where: 150 rue Saint-Zotique Est, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located in Little Italy, Bar Mon Lapin is a must-try spot for those who love natural wines. The wine list showcases an impressive selection of bottles from small-scale producers, highlighting diverse regions and grape types, making it a haven for wine enthusiasts seeking unique and sustainable options.
Loïc
Where: 5001 rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Loïc is located in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood and offers a selection of imported wines fit for a vino connoisseur. This bustling spot is also known for its elevated bistro fare and cocktails, which can be enjoyed on its outdoor terrasse.
Bar vinvinvin
Where: 1290 rue Beaubien Est, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located in the Mile-End, vinvinvin is a trendy option for those looking for a casual environment to sip on a glass of wine from the restaurant's impressive list of organic and natural choices — all of which match perfectly with its menu of light bites.
Bar Furco
Where: 435 rue Mayor, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Described as a bustling inside/outside space, Bar Furco is known for its refined and delish cuisine and remarkable wine list. Located in Downtown Montreal, this spot offers great service, well-priced drinks, fitting music and an even better atmosphere.
BarBara
Where: 4450 rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: A must-try spot for all wine lovers out there, BarBara certainly knows a thing or two about vino. The Saint-Henri wine bar offers up local, seasonal, organic and natural wines — all of which can be enjoyed alongside the resto's easygoing plates, including sandwiches, freshly made pasta, and desserts.
Gia Vin & Grill
Where: 1025 rue Lenoir, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located in Saint-Henri, Gia Vin & Grill is a stellar spot to get your wine on solo, with friends or on a date. The spot is known for its cozy and pleasant atmosphere and offers a wine list that any vino fan would approve of.