50 Cent's 'Final Lap' Tour Is Coming To Montreal In August & It'll Be A Trip Down Memory Lane
Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will also be there!
Ready to step into a hip-hop time machine, Montreal? If so, clear your calendar for August 1 and 2 as 50 Cent's 'Final Lap' tour is coming to our city. This is not just any concert; it's a once-in-a-lifetime nostalgia trip, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his game-changing debut album, 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'.'
This worldwide tour will have the iconic rapper delivering dozens of beloved hits, some of which haven't seen the stage in decades. It's going to be a blast from the past as tunes like 'In Da Club', 'P.I.M.P', and '21 Questions' are set to echo through our vibrant city.
But the cherry on top? The tour features special guest and long-time friend Busta Rhymes, ensuring an energy level that's off the charts. Plus, Jeremih will be warming up the crowd, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.
The Final Lap Tour
When: August 1 and 2 (doors open at 6 p.m.)
Address: 1909 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Emmy and Grammy-winning artist, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, is about to give us an epic walk down memory lane. So, Montreal, whether you're a die-hard rap fan or just looking for an electrifying night out, this is one concert you don't want to miss.