The Jonas Brothers Added New Tour Dates & Are Officially Coming To Montreal This December
Five albums. One night.
The Jonas Brothers dropped additional dates for their upcoming world tour and the trio will be touching down in Montreal on December 1, 2023. The Jonas Brothers first shared the news about a world tour back in May, announcing 35 tour dates with Toronto as the only Canadian stop.
Luckily for Jonas Brothers fans everywhere other than the U.S. and Toronto, the band released over 50 new dates across North America, Europe and Australia. Montrealers will now be able to get down to "Sucker," "Burnin' Up," and "S.O.S" live this winter at Centre Bell.
"Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the U.S., Europe and making our way to Australia for the first time!" the Jonas Brothers wrote on Instagram.
The band will also be making their way over to four other Canadian cities: Vancouver (November 11), Edmonton (November 14), Winnipeg (November 16) and Ottawa (November 29). The Jonas Brothers are expected to sing hits from all five of their studio albums, including the brothers' recent track "Do It Like That" with Tomorrow x Together.
This way you'll be able to live out your teenage dreams for one more night.
Clyde Lawrence will open for the Jonas Brothers over the course of their North American leg.
Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale is currently on and fans have until July 31, 2023, to register in order to snag tix before the general sale which becomes available for purchase on Friday, August 4, 2023.
Jonas Brothers World Tour
Where: Centre Bell
When: December 1, 2023
