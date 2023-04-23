transport canada

6 Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada – Here's Which Vehicles Are Affected

Nissan, Honda and Subaru are among the flagged car manufacturers.

Transport Canada has published several recalls for cars across Canada from manufacturers, including Nissan, Honda, BMW, and Subaru to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.

From issues involving faulty right-side engine crankcases and possible oil leakage, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are included the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.

Here is the complete list of the recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:

Nissan

Recalled Vehicle: Nissan Leaf 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017

Recall Reason: "When the temperature is below -10° C, the defroster may not work properly if you follow the instructions in the owner's manual and use the maximum fan speed. As a result, you may not be able to defrost the windshield," the recall report states.

Honda

Recalled Vehicle: Motorcycle recalled by Honda

Recall Reason: "On certain motorcycles, the right-side engine crankcase cover could leak oil onto the exhaust pipe and/or the rear tire," the Transport Canada warning says.

BMW

Recalled Vehicle: SUV recalled by BMW

Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "on certain vehicles, a trim panel could interfere with the seat belts for the second-row outboard seats. As a result, the second-row outboard seat belts may not work properly in a crash."

Porsche

Recalled Vehicle: Car recalled by Porsche

Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, "on certain vehicles, the joints that connect the front and rear suspension wishbones could corrode over time. If this happens, the joint or wishbone could fail."

Subaru

Recalled Vehicle: Subaru Ascent 2023

Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the tires may have been damaged when they were mounted onto the rims in the factory. While you may not be able to see the damage, it could lead to a sudden tire failure," the recall report says.

Volkswagen

Recalled Vehicle: Volkswagen ID.4 2023

Recall Reason: The Transport Canada report says that "on certain vehicles, water could leak into the door handle(s). If this happens, the door(s) could open unexpectedly while driving at speeds below 15 km/h."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

