5 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a number of food items sold across Canada for several reasons including the presence of "dangerous bacteria" and undeclared ingredients.
Health Canada has released a number of recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the five recalled foods to look out for:
Nestlé Good Start-Soothe formula
Recalled Product: Nestlé Good Start-Soothe (infant formula) | 942 g
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination."
Fried fish ball
Recalled Product: N/A (Chinese characters only) Fried Fish Ball | 2.5 kg | Best Before: June 18, 2024
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label."
Nuba brand Carob drink
Recalled Product: Nuba Carob (drink) | 750 ml
Recall Reason: The affected beverage has been recalled across Canada because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, which is a dangerous bacteria.
Frozen Pre-Fried Tempura Shrimp
Recalled Product: Frozen Pre-Fried Tempura Shrimp | 3 kg
Recall Reason: Health Canada stated that the "frozen pre-fried tempura shrimp have been recalled due to undeclared egg."
Fresh pork breakfast sausage
Recalled Product: Fresh pork breakfast sausage | 1 lb
Recall Reason: "Fresh pork breakfast sausage has been recalled due to undeclared mustard," Health Canada said.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.