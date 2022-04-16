6 Countries With Travel Warnings Issued By The Government Of Canada
Canada has changed its border measures — officially allowing travellers to enter the country without requiring a negative PCR test. Despite travel now being a little less stressful, that doesn't mean you can just jet set off to any country.
The Government of Canada has issued a number of travel warnings regarding many countries worldwide.
While the public is currently being urged to avoid Russia at all costs due to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict, travellers should also avoid destinations such as Jamaica, South Africa, and Jordan, to name a few.
With threats involving crime, fraud, terrorism, to civil unrest — here are countries Canadians should avoid at all costs or exercise a high degree of caution when visiting.
South Africa
The Government of Canada has issued a travel advisory for South Africa, urging travellers to "exercise a high degree of caution," due to a "significant level of serious crime."
Tourists should be aware of the possibility of any violent crimes, including muggins, armed assaults, theft, and carjacking. Travellers should also be wary of potential fraud and incidents involving spiked food and drinks.
Although South Africa offers an array of stunning sights to see, it's best to do so with caution.
Jamaica
While Jamaica is a Caribbean destination that offers tourists so many things to do and places to see, it's best to do with a high degree of caution. The government has issued a travel warning for Jamaica "due to the high level of violent crime."
Travellers should also be cautious regarding road safety as inland roads are considered dangerous as they can be quite narrow, winding, and poorly lit at night. Tourists must also be vigilant of their food and drinks, and never leave them unattended as they can be spiked.
Russia
Canadians are being urged by the government to avoid travelling to Russia at all costs. Travellers should "avoid all travel to Russia due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine," the government said.
Canadian tourists currently in Russia are being advised to leave immediately while commercial means are still available and limited flight options and restrictions on financial transactions can occur.
Jordan
Travellers visiting Jordan should do so with a "high degree of caution due to the threat of terrorism, civil unrest and demonstrations," Canada said.
If you decide to visit, tourists should avoid all travel to certain regions of Jordan, including its border with Syria and Iraq, Northeastern Jordan, and refugee camps.
The biggest threat when visiting this Middle Eastern country is terrorism. According to the government of Canada, "transnational and domestic terrorist groups have demonstrated the capability to plan and implement attacks in Jordan," pointing out that such attacks could possibly occur at any given time.
Brazil
While Brazil is home to many tourist attractions, it's best to exercise a high degree of caution in this South American country "due to high crime rates and regular incidents of gang-related and other violence in urban areas," the government of Canada stated.
Street crime including pickpocketing, purse snatching, and theft from cars is quite common in Brazil, and of course, tourists are the main target.
While kidnappings are considered rare, they do occur throughout the country, particularly in larger cities — so travellers should be wary of their surroundings at all times.
Belarus
Belarus has seemingly found itself in the crossfire between the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict as the government is urging Canadians to "avoid all travel" to this European destination.
The government stated that travellers should avoid Belarus "due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws and the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine."
Any Canadians currently in Belarus are being asked to leave by commercial means, and are being warned that consular services in Belarus are "extremely limited".
