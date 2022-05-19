7 Countries With Travel Warnings Issued By The Government of Canada
It might be best to avoid these destinations! ⚠️
Although Canada's travel restrictions have become less severe, that doesn't mean Canadians can just up and go whererever they please — at least not for right now.
The Government of Canada has issued an array of travel warnings for Canadians to follow; alerting them of various destinations that travellers should avoid completely or exercise a high degree of caution when visiting.
With threats involving violence, petty crime, terrorism, and civil unrest, to name a few, it is best to check the current global travel advisory status of various countries before booking that vacay.
So, if you're planning a trip, it's best to avoid these seven countries for the time being.
China
As of May 17, 2022, the Government of Canada has issued a travel warning for China — alerting Canadians who opt to travel to China to "exercise a high degree of caution."
This warning has been put in place mainly due to "the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws." Due to spikes in COVID-19 cases, the Chinese government has implemented restrictive measures in Shanghai and other major cities in China.
These measures include the lockdown of residential complexes, schools, businesses, and suspension of public transportation, the Canadian government stated.
United Arab Emirates
The Government of Canada issued a travel warning for the United Arab Emirates due to possible threats of terrorism. While Canadians can still travel to the UAE, the federal government advises Canadians to do so with a "high degree of caution."
In addition to regional tensions, Canada has made it clear that the UAE is a target zone for terrorist attacks. "Enhanced security measures are in place, and Emirati authorities may reinforce them on short notice," the government said.
Ecuador
As of April 30, 2022, the Government of Canada has put out a travel warning for Ecuador due to high levels of crime. The government stated that Canadians who wish to travel to Ecuador should do so with a "high degree of caution with regional advisories."
Canada is warning against travelling to the northern provinces of Ecuador and to avoid all travel with areas that border Colombia.
Violence and crime are also common in various areas across Ecuador, so much so that the president has issued a 60-day state of emergency in Guayas, Manabí and Esmeraldas on April 29, 2022.
India
As of May 13, 2022, Canada has issued a travel warning for India "due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country."
The federal government has alerted Canadian travellers to avoid non-essential travel to parts of Northeastern India and to avoid all travel in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir along with border areas with Pakistan.
According to the Government of India, "Maoist extremist insurgents, known as Naxalites, are responsible for the majority of terrorist attacks in India. These groups are usually based in rural and forested areas within zones of concern," so it's best to avoid these regions during your visit.
Peru
On April 27, 2022, the Government of Canada issued a travel warning for Peru due to "high levels of crime, as well as social conflicts and strikes that may occur across the country."
It's best to avoid non-essential travel to regions of Peru that border Colombia and Ecuador along with regional areas including the districts of Kimbiri, Pichari and Vilcabamba in La Convención province in the department of Cuzco.
Luckily for travellers who will be venturing off to Peru, Cuzco and Machu Pichu remain unaffected and are exempt from the regional travel advisories.
Belgium
Canada is warning travellers to avoid Belgium due to the threat of terrorism. If Canadian tourists opt to travel to this European country, the federal government warns them to do so with a "high degree of caution."
Petty crimes such as pickpocketing and purse snatching are also common, particularly in popular tourist spots and on public transportation.
Turkey
On May 2, 2022, a travel warning has been put in place by the Government of Canada for Turkey "due to the threat of terrorist attacks and the possibility of demonstrations throughout the country."
The government is alerting travellers to avoid all travel to areas of Turkey that border Syria and to avoid non-essential travel to regional areas such as Batman, Bitlis, Hakkari, Kilis, Siirt, and Mardin, to name a few.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.