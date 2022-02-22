Trending Topics

Air Canada Is Resuming Flights From Montreal To 14 Popular Destinations This Summer

Including Rome, Barcelona, Algiers, and Tokyo! ✈️

Staff Writer
Air Canada Is Resuming Flights From Montreal To 14 Popular Destinations This Summer
Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Good news, globe trotters! Air Canada just announced that it's bringing back some much-anticipated international flights from Montreal.

The airline company is relaunching 34 routes to Europe, Asia, Africa and The Middle East and 14 of them leave from the Montreal airport.

These new routes lead to 14 popular destinations, including cities like Rome, Barcelona and Tokyo. This means it's officially time to finally start planning your summer trips!

Here's are Air Canada's summer 2022 international route resumptions from Montreal:


To

Start Date

Rome

March 26

Lisbon

March 27

Athens

March 28

Venice

April 16

Tel Aviv

May 1

Cairo

May 3

*Casablanca

May 4

Barcelona

May 6

Nice

May 12

*Milan

May 21

Reykjavik

June 2

Dublin

June 2

*Tokyo

June 4

Algiers

June 8


"This is very exciting news for our customers especially now that Omicron is behind us, countries are reopening and border measures are being eased around the world for fully vaccinated travellers. Air Canada's recovery is well underway and gaining strength, and we are pleased to expand our international network across four continents as we respond to pent-up demand," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Note that most international countries require you to be fully vaccinated in order to enter.

Flights from Montreal to Casablanca, Milan and Tokyo will resume their year-round service.

If ever you plan on spending the summer in Toronto, Vancouver or Halifax, Air Canada is also re-adding routes to all kinds of cool international spots from those cities, too.

Maybe a cheeky little flight from Toronto to Copenhagen in the middle of your summer internship?

You know what they say: Catch flights not feelings!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

