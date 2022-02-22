Air Canada Is Resuming Flights From Montreal To 14 Popular Destinations This Summer
Good news, globe trotters! Air Canada just announced that it's bringing back some much-anticipated international flights from Montreal.
The airline company is relaunching 34 routes to Europe, Asia, Africa and The Middle East and 14 of them leave from the Montreal airport.
These new routes lead to 14 popular destinations, including cities like Rome, Barcelona and Tokyo. This means it's officially time to finally start planning your summer trips!
Here's are Air Canada's summer 2022 international route resumptions from Montreal:
Rome
March 26
Lisbon
March 27
Athens
March 28
Venice
April 16
Tel Aviv
May 1
Cairo
May 3
*Casablanca
May 4
Barcelona
May 6
Nice
May 12
*Milan
May 21
Reykjavik
June 2
Dublin
June 2
*Tokyo
June 4
Algiers
June 8
"This is very exciting news for our customers especially now that Omicron is behind us, countries are reopening and border measures are being eased around the world for fully vaccinated travellers. Air Canada's recovery is well underway and gaining strength, and we are pleased to expand our international network across four continents as we respond to pent-up demand," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.
Note that most international countries require you to be fully vaccinated in order to enter.
Flights from Montreal to Casablanca, Milan and Tokyo will resume their year-round service.
If ever you plan on spending the summer in Toronto, Vancouver or Halifax, Air Canada is also re-adding routes to all kinds of cool international spots from those cities, too.
