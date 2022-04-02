Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Canada Has Changed Its Border Rules — Here's What You Need To Know

Get those passports ready!

Associate Editor
Cars line up at the Canada-US border.

Cars line up at the Canada-US border.

Amyinlondon | Dreamstime

As COVID-19 restrictions ease across the country, Canadians are eager to begin travelling again. Luckily, the Canadian border measures have officially changed as of April 1, 2022, and you can now travel with a little more ease.

The federal government announced on March 17 that Canadians can reenter the country without needing a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test as of today. But this doesn't extend to everyone!

The new measure that allows Canadians to reenter Canada by land, water or air without needing to undergo a PCR test only extends to those who are fully vaccinated.

Although fully vaccinated Canadians can reenter the country without having to dish out an arm and a leg for a PCR test abroad, you are still required to show proof of vaccination in order to board federally-regulated air, rail, and marine transportation.

Additionally, travellers may still be subjected to random COVID-19 testing at the airport upon arrival, mainly to monitor the emerging coronavirus variants. However, you will not be required to isolate while awaiting your results.

Canadians should know that the government still requires travellers to fill out the ArriveCAN app where you must submit your proof of vaccination, quarantine plan, and details pertaining to your trip.

Those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against COVID-19 must still abide by the pre-entry rules and provide a negative PCR test.

So, if you're a fully vaccinated Canadian who has missed being able to hop across the border for a trip to Target, Trader Joe's or a bite at Chick-fil-A, then you can do just that without needing any test to reenter Canada.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

