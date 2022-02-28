Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Canada's Border Rules Have Just Changed — This Is What To Expect

If you were abiding by the recommendation against non-essential travel, your vacation plans are back on!

Editorial Fellow
Canadian border crossing welcome sign.
Kelly Vandellen | Dreamstime

Pack your bags and dig out your passport! Following what seems to have been the worst of the Omicron variant, and just as Quebec relaxes more public health measures, the federal government eased travel restrictions as of 12:01 a.m. on February 28. Here's what to expect from Canada's border rules.

"Recent data indicates that the latest wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant has passed its peak in Canada," the Canadian government said in a news release. "As provinces and territories adjust their public health measures, and as we transition away from the crisis phase, it is now time to move towards a more sustainable approach to long-term management of COVID-19."

The government's Travel Health Notice has been lowered from a Level 3 to a Level 2 — meaning that the recommendation against non-essential travel has been lifted. But that doesn't mean that everything is going right back to normal.

Fully vaccinated travellers coming into Canada can expect random COVID-19 screening tests upon arrival. If you do get randomly selected, though, you won't have to quarantine while waiting for your test results. Kids under 12 years old also don't need to quarantine provided they're travelling with fully vaccinated adults.

Unvaccinated Canadians re-entering the country still need to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and again one week later, and must quarantine for two weeks.

To meet the pre-entry requirements, travellers can now opt to use the results of a rapid antigen test taken the day before entering the country or a molecular test taken a maximum of three days before arrival. At-home test results are still not accepted.

Starting at 4 p.m. EST, international passenger flights will be allowed to land in any Canadian airport that is equipped for international travel.

Caution is still recommended while travelling since Omicron continues to be an issue both in Canada and internationally.

According to the government, more relaxed travel restrictions are now possible thanks to lowering hospitalization rates, the availability of rapid tests and the country's high vaccination rates, among other factors.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid 19

Health Canada Warns Public Of Risks With COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Solutions

COVID-19 rapid antigen test solutions could possibly cause harm if misused, Health Canada said.

Bihlmayerm | Dreamstime

Health Canada has issued a public advisory regarding the use of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The advisory warns about the potential risks of accidental ingestion or skin exposure to antigen test solutions.

Health Canada issued the advisory following an increase in reports to poison control centres, leading them to advise Canadians about the potential risks regarding misuse or accidental consumption or spillage of COVID-19 rapid antigen test solutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Montreal Airport

The Montreal Airport Has A New Video Game Lounge & It's The Very First In Canada

They've even got the newest Playstation 5 consoles!

@yulaeroport | Instagram, Ducdao | Dreamstime

With the recent changes in global travel measures, you can finally book a vacay with a bit more ease. Now, that doesn't mean travel becomes any less tedious. Well... until now, that is. The Montreal airport recently installed its very own video game room to keep you occupied while you wait to board your flight.

In an Instagram post shared on February 21, the Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport announced the official opening of their Cyber Station — an entertainment lounge full of video games, and the very first in Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Montreal Casino Is Quietly Laying Off Hundreds Of Staff, Union Says

Management is planning to not bring back some staff laid off during the pandemic, the union says.

Canadian Union of Public Employees

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says the Montreal Casino is effectively planning to quietly lay off hundreds of its workers. This is in spite of the February 10 announcement by Loto-Quebec — which operates the province's gambling venues — that as part of Quebec's reopening plan they'll be reopening casinos in Montreal, Charlevoix and Lac-Leamy on February 28.

"The Montreal Casino is preparing to move ahead with hundreds of hidden layoffs, which violates the collective agreement that is still in force," CUPE said in a news release on February 24.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 montreal

Does 'Living With The Virus' Mean 'Back To Normal'? No, Says Montreal's Public Health Boss

She described what life will look like moving forward.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It's official, folks — we've seen the worst of Omicron. Hospitalizations and deaths around the province have been in steady decline for the last few weeks and health officials are easing up on restrictions. On February 23, Dr. Mylène Drouin elaborated on what "living with the virus" is going to actually look like in the coming months.

First, there will be a lifting of certain health measures, such as the wearing of masks in elementary schools and in the workplace. While the decision to lift these measures has already been met with pushback, Drouin, Regional Director of Public Health, says that existing tools are sufficient for handling the current situation.

Keep ReadingShow less