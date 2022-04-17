6 Ways The Government Of Canada Is Making Housing Affordable For First-Time Home Buyers
Canada has various programs to help first-time home buyers! 🏠
The cost of living in Canada has certainly skyrocketed, and with the effects of the rise of inflation being felt everywhere, it might often feel impossible to ever buy your first property.
Well, following the federal 2022 budget announcement last month, the Government of Canada has stated they have plans to make housing in Canada more affordable for young people and first-time home buyers.
The Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland tweeted out on April 13 that "housing is a basic human need. We need to ensure that everyone in Canada has a safe place to call home. #Budget2022 puts forward the most ambitious plan Canada has ever had to solve this fundamental challenge," she wrote.
The government has since announced a number of new programs along with existing rebates and incentives in place to help first-time homebuyers, some of which can definitely help you get in on the real estate action.
First-Time Home Buyer Incentive
Canada announced that it would be extending the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive until 2025, allowing young Canadians to take advantage of the program for longer.
The incentive is a shared equity with the Government of Canada that offers "5% of 10$ for a first-time buyer's purchase of a newly constructed home, 5% for a first-time buyer's purchase of a resale (existing home) and 5% for a first-time buyer's purchase of a new or resale mobile/manufactures home," the First-Time Home Buyers Incentive states.
First-Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit
The First-Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit, officially known as the Home Buyers Amount, "offers a $5,000 non-refundable income tax credit amount on a qualifying home acquired during the year," the government states.
In this case, if you are eligible for this program, the "credit will provide you up t0 $750 in federal tax relief". In order to see if you are, in fact, eligible for the Home Buyers Amount, visit here.
Home Buyers' Plan
The Home Buyers' Plan is another program available to eligible Canadians that allows you to withdraw from your RRSP in order to buy your first qualifying property.
According to the government of Canada, the program "allows you to withdraw up to $35,000 in a calendar year from your RRSPs to buy or build a qualifying home for yourself or for a related person with a disability."
GST/HST Housing Rebate
The GST/HST Housing Rebate allows Canadians to receive funds back on some of the GST and HST paid for a new or renovated home.
The federal government states that those who are eligible "may qualify for a rebate of part of the GST or HST that you said on the purchase price or cost of building your new house, on the cost of substantially renovating or building a major addition onto your exist home, or on converting a non-residential property into a house."
This particular program is not available to a corporation or a partnership.
Canada Greener Homes
The government is certainly making strides when it comes to climate change and the housing market. Well, Canada is combining both issues by introducing the Canada Greener Homes grant that helps Canadian homeowners improve the energy efficiency of their homes, allowing them to reduce the cost of their energy bills.
"Eligible homeowners will be able to receive grants to make energy-efficient retrofits to their homes," the government stated.
Tax-Free First Home Savings Account
The Tax-Free First Home Savings Account was introduced as part of the 2022 federal budget, which would give potential first-time homebuyers that chance to save up to $40,000.
Considering down payments are one of the biggest hurdles to cross when it comes to buying your first home, eligible Canadians can now open these new tax-free savings accounts to help them achieve their down payment cost goals faster.
Similar to a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account will also be tax-deductible. Canadians can expect to be able to open an account in 2023.
