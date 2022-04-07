Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

$400,000 Homes For Sale In 11 Different Cities In Quebec (PHOTOS)

Want lots of space? Get out of Montreal.

Senior Editor
The exterior of a second-floor Montreal condo for sale. Right: The street-facing façade of a semi-detached home for sale in Quebec City.

The exterior of a second-floor Montreal condo for sale. Right: The street-facing façade of a semi-detached home for sale in Quebec City.

duProprio

Remote work means Montrealers can look beyond their increasingly expensive island for real estate opportunities — and they'll quickly see how much more space their money can buy. The farther you look from Quebec's largest urban centres, the bigger homes for sale get.

Below are 32 examples of homes on the market for around $400,000 in 11 different cities in the province. This list is meant to provide examples for prospective homebuyers and not to offer a representative sample of properties at this price point (crafty homeowners may, for example, list their homes lower than the expected sale price in hopes of spurring a bidding war).

Drummondville — 1967 Bungalow

Street-facing fa\u00e7ade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.

Street-facing façade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $385,000

Address: 1335, rue Marier, Drummondville, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Two

More info

Drummondville — Family Home with a Front Porch

Street-facing fa\u00e7ade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.

Street-facing façade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $389,600

Address: 1455, rue d'Athènes, Drummondville, QC

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Two

More info

Drummondville — Single-Family with a Finished Basement 

Street-facing fa\u00e7ade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.

Street-facing façade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $412,000

Address: 32, rue Jacob, Drummondville, QC

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Two full, two half

More info

Gatineau — Top Floor Condo

Exterior of a three-storey condo complex in Gatineau, Quebec.

Exterior of a three-storey condo complex in Gatineau, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $399,900

Address: C-160, chemin Fraser, Gatineau, QC

Bedrooms: Two

Bathrooms: One

More info

Gatineau — 1972 Bungalow

Street-facing fa\u00e7ade of a bungalow for sale in Gatineau, Quebec.

Street-facing façade of a bungalow for sale in Gatineau, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $399,000

Address: 53, rue du Barry, Gatineau, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: One full, one half

More info

Gatineau — Semi-Detached Home

Front of a semi-detached home in Gatineau, Quebec in winter.

Front of a semi-detached home in Gatineau, Quebec in winter.

duProprio

Price: $399,900

Address: 156, rue de Mirabel, Gatineau, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Two full, one half

More info

Laval — Small Brick Bungalow

Front of a small brick house with a front porch in Laval, Quebec.

Front of a small brick house with a front porch in Laval, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $399,995

Address: 7370, rue Lachance, Laval, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: One

More info

Laval — 1-Storey Condo

Front and side fa\u00e7ades of a condo complex in Laval, QC.

Front and side façades of a condo complex in Laval, QC.

duProprio

Price: $399,000

Address: 2307, avenue Albert-Murphy, Laval, QC

Bedrooms: Two

Bathrooms: One

More info

Laval — 2-Storey Condo With A Garage

Row of two-storey condos in Laval, QC.

Row of two-storey condos in Laval, QC.

duProprio

Price: $407,999

Address: 22-4497, boulevard Dagenais O., Laval, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: One full, one half

More info

Lévis — 1964 Bungalow with a Finished Basement

Street-facing fa\u00e7ade of a bungalow in L\u00e9vis, Quebec, with a large pile of snow in front.

Street-facing façade of a bungalow in Lévis, Quebec, with a large pile of snow in front.

duProprio

Price: $400,000

Address: 43, rue du Vieux-Fort, Lévis, QC

Bedrooms: Six

Bathrooms: Two

More info

Lévis — Modern Semi-Detached

Front of a modern, two-storey, semi-detached home in L\u00e9vis, Quebec.

Front of a modern, two-storey, semi-detached home in Lévis, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $400,000

Address: 3833, Vieux-Chemin, Lévis, QC

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Two full, one half

More info

Lévis — 1-Storey House

Front of a one-storey house in L\u00e9vis, Quebec.

Front of a one-storey house in Lévis, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $410,000

Address: 149, rue des Remorqueurs, Lévis, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Two full, one half

More info

Longueuil — 2-Storey Condo with a Top-Floor Deck

Front of a brick condo building in Longueuil, Quebec.

Front of a brick condo building in Longueuil, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $399,900

Address: 2053, rue des Crocus, Longueuil, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Two

More info

Longueuil — Modern Garden-Level Condo

Modern Longueuil, Quebec condo complex.

Modern Longueuil, Quebec condo complex.

duProprio

Price: $399,900

Address: 001-3501, rue Ulric-Dubois, Longueil, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: One

More info

Longueuil — 1-Bedroom Condo in Vieux-Longueuil

Entrance to a condo complex in Longueuil, Quebec.

Entrance to a condo complex in Longueuil, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $393,000

Address: 1006-15, boulevard la Fayette, Longueuil

Bedrooms: One

Bathrooms: One

More info

Montreal — Ville-Marie Basement Condo

Pair of old grey buildings divided into condos in the Montreal borough of Ville-Marie.

Pair of old grey buildings divided into condos in the Montreal borough of Ville-Marie.

duProprio

Price: $395,000

Address: 1-1216 rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal (Ville-Marie), QC

Bedrooms: One

Bathrooms: One

More info

Montreal — Condo near Parc Maisonneuve

Brick condo complex in the Montreal borough of Mercier\u2013Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Brick condo complex in the Montreal borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

duProprio

Price: $400,000

Address: 8-2460 avenue Aird, Montreal (Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve), QC

Bedrooms: Two

Bathrooms: One

More info

Montreal — Parc-Ex Condo near Parc Jarry

Three-storey Montreal condo building.

Three-storey Montreal condo building.

duProprio

Price: $395,000

Address: 3-7827, avenue Bloomfield, Montreal (Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension), QC

Bedrooms: One

Bathrooms: One

More info

Quebec City — Classic Townhouse

Mansard-roof townhouse for sale in Quebec City.

Mansard-roof townhouse for sale in Quebec City.

duProprio

Price: $395,000

Address: 554, rue Lavigueu, Quebec City, QC

Bedrooms: Two

Bathrooms: One full, one half

More info

Quebec City — 2-Storey Semi-Detached Home

Semi-detached home for sale in Quebec City with a large pile of snow in front.

Semi-detached home for sale in Quebec City with a large pile of snow in front.

duProprio

Price: $409,000

Address: 9475, rue de Vérone, Quebec City, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: One full, two half

More info

Quebec City — Renovated Vieux-Port Condo

Dining and living rooms of a renovated condo in the Vieux-Port of Quebec City.

Dining and living rooms of a renovated condo in the Vieux-Port of Quebec City.

duProprio

Price: $399,500

Address: 8-117, Quai Saint-André, Quebec City, QC

Bedrooms: Two

Bathrooms: Two

More info

Saguenay — 1-Storey Semi-Detached Home

Semi-detached home for sale in Saguenay, Quebec.

Semi-detached home for sale in Saguenay, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $395,500

Address: 1722, rue de l'Orée des Champs, Saguenay, QC

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Two

More info

Saguenay — Semi-Detached with a Pool

Semi-detached modern home in Saguenay, Quebec.

Semi-detached modern home in Saguenay, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $383,000

Address: 1643, rue de la Prairie, Saguenay, QC

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Two full, one half

More info

Saguenay — Single-Family Home with a Large Yard

Single-family home with a large yard covered in snow in Saguenay, Quebec.

Single-family home with a large yard covered in snow in Saguenay, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $399,900

Address: 1704, boulevard Saguenay O., Saguenay (Chicoutimi), QC

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: One full, one half

More info

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu — 3-Storey Condo on the Water

Brick and stone fa\u00e7ade of a three-storey condo for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

Brick and stone façade of a three-storey condo for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $385,000

Address: 125, chemin des Patriotes E., Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec

Bedrooms: Two

Bathrooms: One

More info

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu — Condo Surrounded by Asphalt

Condo in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

Condo in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $385,000

Address: 582, chemin Grand-Bernier Nord, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: One full, one half

More info

Sherbrooke — Modern Semi-Detached with a Garage

Modern semi-detached home for sale in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Modern semi-detached home for sale in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $400,000

Address: 3494, rue Nina-Owens, Sherbrooke, QC

Bedrooms: Two

Bathrooms: One full, one half

More info

Sherbrooke — Semi-Detached with a Finished Basement

Semi-detached home with snow in the yard in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Semi-detached home with snow in the yard in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $397,400

Address: 746, rue des Girolles, Sherbrooke, QC

Bedrooms: Five

Bathrooms: Two full, one half

More info

Sherbrooke — 2-Storey Single-Family Home

Single-family home with a carport in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Single-family home with a carport in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $394,900

Address: 1364, rue Couturier, Sherbrooke, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Two full, one half

More info

Trois-Rivières — 2006 Bungalow

Stone-fa\u00e7ade, one-storey single-family home in Trois-Rivi\u00e8res, Quebec.

Stone-façade, one-storey single-family home in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $395,000

Address: 605, rue du Sentier, Trois-Rivières, QC

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Two

More info

Trois-Rivières — Spacious 1979 Bungalow

Bungalow with snow in the front yard in Trois-Rivi\u00e8res, Quebec.

Bungalow with snow in the front yard in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $385,000

Address: 6155, rue Lacoursière, Trois-Rivières, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: One full, one half

More info

Trois-Rivières — Renovated Single-Family

Single-family home with a lush yard in Trois-Rivi\u00e8res, Quebec.

Single-family home with a lush yard in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

duProprio

Price: $415,000

Address: 1838, rue Jean-Nicolet, QC

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Two full, one half

More info


