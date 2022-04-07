$400,000 Homes For Sale In 11 Different Cities In Quebec (PHOTOS)
Want lots of space? Get out of Montreal.
Remote work means Montrealers can look beyond their increasingly expensive island for real estate opportunities — and they'll quickly see how much more space their money can buy. The farther you look from Quebec's largest urban centres, the bigger homes for sale get.
Below are 32 examples of homes on the market for around $400,000 in 11 different cities in the province. This list is meant to provide examples for prospective homebuyers and not to offer a representative sample of properties at this price point (crafty homeowners may, for example, list their homes lower than the expected sale price in hopes of spurring a bidding war).
Drummondville — 1967 Bungalow
Street-facing façade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.
Price: $385,000
Address: 1335, rue Marier, Drummondville, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Two
Drummondville — Family Home with a Front Porch
Street-facing façade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.
Price: $389,600
Address: 1455, rue d'Athènes, Drummondville, QC
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Two
Drummondville — Single-Family with a Finished Basement
Street-facing façade of a bungalow for sale in Drummondville, Quebec.
Price: $412,000
Address: 32, rue Jacob, Drummondville, QC
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Two full, two half
Gatineau — Top Floor Condo
Exterior of a three-storey condo complex in Gatineau, Quebec.
Price: $399,900
Address: C-160, chemin Fraser, Gatineau, QC
Bedrooms: Two
Bathrooms: One
Gatineau — 1972 Bungalow
Street-facing façade of a bungalow for sale in Gatineau, Quebec.
Price: $399,000
Address: 53, rue du Barry, Gatineau, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: One full, one half
Gatineau — Semi-Detached Home
Front of a semi-detached home in Gatineau, Quebec in winter.
Price: $399,900
Address: 156, rue de Mirabel, Gatineau, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Two full, one half
Laval — Small Brick Bungalow
Front of a small brick house with a front porch in Laval, Quebec.
Price: $399,995
Address: 7370, rue Lachance, Laval, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: One
Laval — 1-Storey Condo
Front and side façades of a condo complex in Laval, QC.
Price: $399,000
Address: 2307, avenue Albert-Murphy, Laval, QC
Bedrooms: Two
Bathrooms: One
Laval — 2-Storey Condo With A Garage
Row of two-storey condos in Laval, QC.
Price: $407,999
Address: 22-4497, boulevard Dagenais O., Laval, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: One full, one half
Lévis — 1964 Bungalow with a Finished Basement
Street-facing façade of a bungalow in Lévis, Quebec, with a large pile of snow in front.
Price: $400,000
Address: 43, rue du Vieux-Fort, Lévis, QC
Bedrooms: Six
Bathrooms: Two
Lévis — Modern Semi-Detached
Front of a modern, two-storey, semi-detached home in Lévis, Quebec.
Price: $400,000
Address: 3833, Vieux-Chemin, Lévis, QC
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Two full, one half
Lévis — 1-Storey House
Front of a one-storey house in Lévis, Quebec.
Price: $410,000
Address: 149, rue des Remorqueurs, Lévis, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Two full, one half
Longueuil — 2-Storey Condo with a Top-Floor Deck
Front of a brick condo building in Longueuil, Quebec.
Price: $399,900
Address: 2053, rue des Crocus, Longueuil, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Two
Longueuil — Modern Garden-Level Condo
Modern Longueuil, Quebec condo complex.
Price: $399,900
Address: 001-3501, rue Ulric-Dubois, Longueil, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: One
Longueuil — 1-Bedroom Condo in Vieux-Longueuil
Entrance to a condo complex in Longueuil, Quebec.
Price: $393,000
Address: 1006-15, boulevard la Fayette, Longueuil
Bedrooms: One
Bathrooms: One
Montreal — Ville-Marie Basement Condo
Pair of old grey buildings divided into condos in the Montreal borough of Ville-Marie.
Price: $395,000
Address: 1-1216 rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal (Ville-Marie), QC
Bedrooms: One
Bathrooms: One
Montreal — Condo near Parc Maisonneuve
Brick condo complex in the Montreal borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
Price: $400,000
Address: 8-2460 avenue Aird, Montreal (Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve), QC
Bedrooms: Two
Bathrooms: One
Montreal — Parc-Ex Condo near Parc Jarry
Three-storey Montreal condo building.
Price: $395,000
Address: 3-7827, avenue Bloomfield, Montreal (Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension), QC
Bedrooms: One
Bathrooms: One
Quebec City — Classic Townhouse
Mansard-roof townhouse for sale in Quebec City.
Price: $395,000
Address: 554, rue Lavigueu, Quebec City, QC
Bedrooms: Two
Bathrooms: One full, one half
Quebec City — 2-Storey Semi-Detached Home
Semi-detached home for sale in Quebec City with a large pile of snow in front.
Price: $409,000
Address: 9475, rue de Vérone, Quebec City, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: One full, two half
Quebec City — Renovated Vieux-Port Condo
Dining and living rooms of a renovated condo in the Vieux-Port of Quebec City.
Price: $399,500
Address: 8-117, Quai Saint-André, Quebec City, QC
Bedrooms: Two
Bathrooms: Two
Saguenay — 1-Storey Semi-Detached Home
Semi-detached home for sale in Saguenay, Quebec.
Price: $395,500
Address: 1722, rue de l'Orée des Champs, Saguenay, QC
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Two
Saguenay — Semi-Detached with a Pool
Semi-detached modern home in Saguenay, Quebec.
Price: $383,000
Address: 1643, rue de la Prairie, Saguenay, QC
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Two full, one half
Saguenay — Single-Family Home with a Large Yard
Single-family home with a large yard covered in snow in Saguenay, Quebec.
Price: $399,900
Address: 1704, boulevard Saguenay O., Saguenay (Chicoutimi), QC
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: One full, one half
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu — 3-Storey Condo on the Water
Brick and stone façade of a three-storey condo for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.
Price: $385,000
Address: 125, chemin des Patriotes E., Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec
Bedrooms: Two
Bathrooms: One
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu — Condo Surrounded by Asphalt
Condo in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.
Price: $385,000
Address: 582, chemin Grand-Bernier Nord, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: One full, one half
Sherbrooke — Modern Semi-Detached with a Garage
Modern semi-detached home for sale in Sherbrooke, Quebec.
Price: $400,000
Address: 3494, rue Nina-Owens, Sherbrooke, QC
Bedrooms: Two
Bathrooms: One full, one half
Sherbrooke — Semi-Detached with a Finished Basement
Semi-detached home with snow in the yard in Sherbrooke, Quebec.
Price: $397,400
Address: 746, rue des Girolles, Sherbrooke, QC
Bedrooms: Five
Bathrooms: Two full, one half
Sherbrooke — 2-Storey Single-Family Home
Single-family home with a carport in Sherbrooke, Quebec.
Price: $394,900
Address: 1364, rue Couturier, Sherbrooke, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Two full, one half
Trois-Rivières — 2006 Bungalow
Stone-façade, one-storey single-family home in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.
Price: $395,000
Address: 605, rue du Sentier, Trois-Rivières, QC
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Two
Trois-Rivières — Spacious 1979 Bungalow
Bungalow with snow in the front yard in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.
Price: $385,000
Address: 6155, rue Lacoursière, Trois-Rivières, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: One full, one half
Trois-Rivières — Renovated Single-Family
Single-family home with a lush yard in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.
Price: $415,000
Address: 1838, rue Jean-Nicolet, QC
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Two full, one half