The Government of Canada Is Hiring HR Assistants & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
You do have to know how to use Microsoft Office, though. 💻
If you've been looking to score a job with the feds, then the timing is just right! There are Government of Canada jobs currently available in human resources, many of which don't require a post-secondary degree.
The Corporate Management and Services Sector of Natural Resources Canada is on the lookout for virtual human resources assistants — meaning you can quite literally work from anywhere across the country.
The position pays an annual salary range of $55,543 to $60,130 depending on experience.
In order to qualify for the role, you must have graduated with a secondary school diploma.
Additionally, candidates must be able to navigate and use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and Outlook) along with being able to provide services to clients. Applications should also have roughly six months of experience performing general administrative tasks in an office environment including data entry, drafting correspondence and maintaining files.
Experience in providing support services in Human Resources, creating and maintaining electronic files or working with an information management system such as PeopleSoft or GCdocs are all definitely assets if you apply.
All employees of the core public administration are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status, the job listing states.
Applicants must also be willing to undergo a Reliability Status security clearance and be willing and able to work overtime when required.
Candidates must also be prepared to provide proof of education and citizenship or permanent resident status.
The deadline to apply for the human resources assistant post is December 30, 2022, at 2 a.m. EST.
Good luck!
