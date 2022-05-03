7 Super Canadian Free Things You Can Get From The Government Of Canada
Who doesn't love Canadian freebies?
Did you know that the Government of Canada can send you free goodies? And they're all Canada-inspired! I mean...what'd ya expect when it's coming from the feds?
With Canada Day less than two months away, now is the perfect time to get some patriotic gear, and all for free.
Sure, affordable housing, fuel cost, and quicker access to healthcare would be great, but who doesn't love a free Canadian flag, right?
Luckily the government can send you a bit more than just a flag with a simple request. From copies of our Charter Rights and Freedoms, to a photo of Queen Lizzie herself — here are some of the freebies you could get your hands on.
A poster of the Canadian flag
Nothing screams 'Oh, Canada' more than a Canada flag poster! When you access your account on the Department of Canadian Heritage website, you can request a handful of Canada-themed items, including a free Canada flag poster.
Whether your want to hang it up in your home, classroom, or simply let your flag poster fly on Canada Day, you can request one in both French and English, depending on your language preferences.
A Canadian flag that was flown on the Peace Tower
While a poster of the flag of Canada is cool and all, you can actually get your hands on a flag that was flown on Canadian parliament!
Although this is definitely a more exciting option, you only have to wait about 100 years for it...
Citizens can request a Canadian flag that was flown on Peace Tower in the nation's capital which measures in a 2.3 x 4.6 metres and would require a flag pole as tall as 13.7 metres. So, if you're willing to wait a long long long time, then request away!
A photo of the Queen
Now why would Canadians be eligible for a free photo of the Queen of England? Well, if you didn't already know, Queen Elizabeth II is also considered the Queen of Canada, too. Not to mention she's on our coins and $20 bill.
Due to her status, Canadians can request a free 14 x 17 inch photo of Her Majesty. This might be something you wanna act on quick while the Queen is still alive and well — 'cause let's be honest, would you rather a free portrait of Queen Elizabeth II or King (to be) Charles? Mhm...
While the photo is free to print, if you want it shipped to you, you'll have to, unfortunately, pay for shipping.
A Canadian flag tattoo
Ok, now the Government of Canada isn't going to pay for you to get an actual tattoo of the Canadian flag, but they will send you a free temporary Canada flag tattoo.
This would be the perfect item for Canada Day or if you're just feeling a bit more patriotic than usual. All you have to do is head on over to your Department of Canadian Heritage account and request one!
A Canadian Coat of Arms poster
The Canadian Coat of Arms is a photo everyone has mostly seen or has in their own home, mainly 'cause it's right on the front of our passports.
If you look closely enough, you'll notice there's both a lion and unicorn on the Coat of Arms, and you'd see it even more with a free 41 x 51 cm poster that the government can send you.
A copy of the Charter Rights and Freedoms
Ever want to become a pro at memorising the Canadian Charter Rights and Freedoms? Well, you can with a free copy from the government.
On the Department of Canadian Heritage website, you can request a poster measuring 46 x 60 cm or a smaller 28 x 34 cm certificate. Get those trivia nights ready!
A message from the Prime Minister
Did you know that the prime minister's office will send you or someone else a free special message from the nation's leader? Whether you're celebrating a birthday or major event, you can hear from Mr. Trudeau himself.
The occasions that you can request a free congratulatory message from the prime minister are 65th birthdays (and every 5 year milestone birthday after that), 100th birthday (and every year after that), and 25 year anniversaries (and every five year interval after that).
Who wouldn't want a message from their bestie Justin?
