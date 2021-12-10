7 Paid Montreal Internships With The Government Of Quebec
Some students could earn over $25/hour.
If you're a Montreal student who's desperately looking for a job, you've probably taken a look at the local job market and in between the millions of restaurant jobs, found a bunch of not much.
Luckily for you, the Quebec government offers internships to students, a chance for them to develop skills and gain job experience in their fields.
Below are seven internship opportunities for university students in Montreal. Prospective applicants can find the complete set of eligibility, application and job requirements online.
Advisor for the Ministry of Education
In this 12-week internship, you'll act as a Mediation Advisor under the Directorate of Linguistic Integration and Intercultural Education. Interns will contribute to the "development of intercultural and inclusive training for school workers."
This consequential work will involve creating content that will cover, among many other things, educators' attitudes towards the diverse school community, equity and inclusion.
The internship will begin on January 17, 2022, and end on April 11, 2022.
Pay: Between $21.62 and $27.39/hour plus a 6.5% premium "to compensate for certain benefits."
Check it out here
Assistant to the Human Rights Tribunal
In this 24-week internship, you'll help draft legal documents, develop legal opinions and conduct case analyses.
The internship begins on February 7, 2022, and ends on August 22, 2022.
Pay: Between $17.07 and $25.31/hour plus a 6.5% premium "to compensate for certain benefits."
Check it out here
Engineer For The Ministry of Transport
The lucky engineering student who lands this internship will help lead maintenance and repair projects on infrastructure under the ministry's purview.
The internship begins on January 17, 2002, and ends on August 26, 2022.
Pay: Between $17.07 and $25.31/hour plus a 6.5% premium "to compensate for certain benefits."
Check it out here
Researcher for the Ministry of Public Security
This 15-week internship is targeted at students studying criminology. As a Research and Planning Officer, you'll be doing "qualitative and quantitative analysis of ethics complaint files" in the department of the police ethics commissioner.
The internship begins on January 3, 2022, and ends on April 29, 2022.Pay: Between $17.07 and $25.31/hour plus a 6.5% premium "to compensate for certain benefits."
Check it out here
Graphic Designer for the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration
For 18 weeks, this intern will design web content for the ministry in line with rules defining the Quebec government's visual identity.
The internship begins on January 10, 2022, and ends on May 13, 2022.
Pay: Between $14.58 and $18.47/hour plus a 6.5% premium "to compensate for certain benefits."
Check it out here
Assistant to the Court of Appeals
This 25-week internship at the Quebec Court of Appeals could be the perfect opportunity for you aspiring legal professionals in law school. You'll be working in "close collaboration with a judge" to examine legal cases, summarize facts and study other judgements.
The internship begins on January 9, 2023, and ends on July 28, 2023.
Pay: Between $17.07 and $25.31/hour
Check it out here
Developer for the Ministry of Health and Social Services
This 17-week internship with the Ministry of Health and Social Services is an intense one, that's for sure. The internship is targeted at university students in computer engineering and computer sciences. Successful applicants will work with a team to develop and refine software to meet clients' needs.
The internship begins on January 10, 2022, and ends on April 28, 2022.
Pay: Between $17.07 and $25.31/hour plus a 6.5% premium "to compensate for certain benefits."
Check it out here